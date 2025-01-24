Your Guide to Starting a Bullet Journal

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Ball State chapter.

I love bullet journaling because it can be anything you want it to be. There is an array of different things you can journal about, and Pinterest has tons of ideas for making them look as visually appealing as possible. Bullet journaling can be a relaxing activity and a way to get all your thoughts on paper. At the beginning of the year, there can be a lot going on, which can get overwhelming. Bullet journaling can be a way for you to organize your life for the year ahead or just relax.

So what exactly is a bullet journal? With so many different types of journaling out there, it can be difficult to keep them all straight. A bullet journal is different from other types of journals because each page typically has a dot grid, allowing for neater writing and measuring out things like drawings and images. It also differs from regular journaling in that you don’t necessarily pour out all your feelings on paper (although it can still be a therapeutic activity). It is a great way to organize your thoughts, ideas, and goals. This is why it is such a great resource when going into the new year!

Although bullet journaling can be very time-consuming, I love using it as a way to organize thoughts and projects while also getting to express my creativity. When I’m feeling stressed and overwhelmed, I like to counter that by making lists. Bullet journaling provides you with a space to do that in an organized way. It can be hard to figure out where to start, which is why I’ve provided some inspiration for you below!

vision board Creating a vision board is something that many people do at the start of every year. Doing this in your bullet journal can help you set your intentions and goals while still being a constant reminder. Some of your goals could include your career, lifestyle, travel, finances, relationships, and so much more. goals Speaking of goals, you could dedicate a different page entirely to your goals for the year. This could include personal, academic, work, and social-related goals. book list This is the first year I will have started a page for all the books I plan on reading this year. Let me tell you, I’m so excited! The inspiration I have found on Pinterest for book list layouts is unmatched. trackers There are so many cute trackers you can incorporate into your bullet journal life. Some of these might include hydration, workouts, your mood, expenses, and just about anything else you would want to keep track of. bucket list To go along with the vision boards, I also love making bucket lists every single year. It gets me excited about everything I have planned, and it is encouraging to go back and see everything I did throughout the year. everything you want to leave behind in the previous year It is so freeing to write everything down that was bothering you and leave it in the previous year. It helps you look forward to the new start a new year can bring. Getting all your thoughts out of your head and on paper can be really helpful, which is why I love this brain dump page. Pictures from the previous year Picture pages are always really cute, especially with Polaroids. It could be a fun way to reflect on the year, what you did, and the people you spent it with.

There are so many more organized, yet cute page ideas out there that you can try. And the best part is that you really can’t mess it up, because it is just for you. It’s time for you to get started and have a great start to the year! Happy Bullet Journaling!