What Do the Stars Have in Store for Us This October?

October is a time of change, but it’s not just the leaves changing. This month is all about taking a look at ourselves and making positive changes.

October 2, 2024 – New Moon in 10° Libra conjunct Mercury and South Node

This transit reminds me of this quote by Nicole Sobon: “Sometimes the hardest part isn’t letting go, but rather learning to start over.” Themes of the past are quite pronounced during this time, especially when it comes to our past romances. There may be a strong desire to rekindle an old flame. During this period, it is important to remind yourself that people enter and exit our lives at the right time. Each person we encounter throughout our lives is here to teach us a lesson. Sometimes, these lessons are easy, and other times they may feel like trials and tribulations. The lessons can be brief or last a lifetime. My advice? Maaaaaybe reconsider that “u up?” message. Keep it moving. This feeling is fleeting anyway. Go to bed, you’ll be okay tomorrow.

October 9, 2024 – Jupiter Rx in 21° Gemini, trine Mercury

When Jupiter goes into retrograde, this ushers in a time for reassessing our beliefs and can bring about personal and spiritual growth. During this time, I challenge you to have a child’s curiosity. Ask why, why, why? Broadening your understanding of the world around you can shift your inner perspective and bring about positive change. Another thing to consider: are you aligning your actions with your beliefs? Yeah, you can talk the talk, but do you practice what you are preaching? Beware of a tendency to virtue signal – talk is cheap! Say what you mean and mean what you say.

One last thing, it’s perfectly fine – wonderful, even – if you change your opinion about something. It is okay for us to admit when we are wrong or when we simply just change our mind. When you do this, you become a better version of yourself. It means you are learning and growing!

October 12, 2024 – Pluto direct in 29° Capricorn, conjunct Moon, square Mercury

On this day, it can be easy for us to point out our faults and become preoccupied with them. There may be an overwhelming need to air out grievances, so don’t expect to enjoy everything you hear or encounter today. Other people’s judgments may appear to be a bit cold, unreasonable, or misguided, but otherwise, a little criticism may be needed to bring about change for the better.

October 13, 2024 – Mercury enters Scorpio, trine Moon, square Pluto

These energies wish to teach us a very valuable lesson that I believe we all need to hear. Understanding our emotions allows us to detect unhealthy behavioral patterns and find better ways to cope with them. There is meaning in misery; negative emotions can work in our favor when utilized effectively! While anger, sadness, shame and disappointment suck to experience, they typically have a purpose; they can motivate us, aid in survival, and give us guidance on how to move forward. In a culture that praises toxic positivity, knowing that it is good for us to acknowledge and accept our “bad” emotions can be very helpful in our personal growth.

October 17, 2024 – Full moon in 24° Aries, conjunct Chiron, square Pluto and Mars

Have you ever heard the term, “locus of control”? This is perhaps my favorite psychological concept that perfectly describes the energy of this transit.

This term describes how much control an individual has over their life. People who have an internal locus of control feel as if they are in control and fully responsible for their actions and decisions. They realize their actions make an impact. Those with an external locus of control feel as if outside influences are at play and those influences are ultimately dictating their life. These people typically shirk responsibility and blame others for their pitfalls and failures. As you go through the day, ask yourself this: Does life happen TO you or does it happen FOR you?

Some food for thought: We have the power to change at any time.

October 17, 2024 – Venus enters Sagittarius, sextile Pluto, opposite Uranus

If there is anything that should be valued today, it’s freedom! The nature of these energies is to have the ability to freely think, express, be, and do as we wish.

With this comes an incredibly powerful shift in the collective consciousness. Superficiality and the mundane just aren’t going to cut it right now. The unorthodox supersedes the logical. We can see a great change in our generation when we apply fresh solutions to old problems. Perhaps there’s no need to go and reinvent the wheel, but a few tweaks here and there couldn’t possibly hurt!

October 22, 2024 – Sun enters Scorpio, square Pluto and Mars

This is a pretty intense start to Scorpio season considering the harsh aspects formed between Pluto and Mars, which are malefic planets that are both ruled by Scorpio. It may feel as if your last raw nerve is being poked and prodded, but watch your temper. The scorpion’s sting delivers a lethal blow! Anger can quickly turn to violence on this day, so beware of your reactions.

On the other hand, most of this anger may be directed towards ourselves. Examine and become cognizant of negative thought patterns we have established about ourselves. I believe this dissatisfaction can be combated by crushing limiting beliefs about our abilities and competencies. These limiting beliefs more than likely stem from comparison and ultimately, jealousy.

While the Martian energy of Aries is best when used directly, Scorpio’s Martian energy is best utilized when it is strategic and deliberate in its approach. You may need to toe the line between cynicism and a healthy dose of skepticism for now. Think, observe, question, calculate, but don’t act quite yet. Make sure you have the facts right before taking action.