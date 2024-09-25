The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Who’s Emma Chamberlain’s ex anyway?

Tucker Pillsbury, a 27-year-old from Maine, has recently been a hot topic on social media. You’ve probably heard of him as ROLE MODEL, the pop singer/songwriter who is currently opening for Gracie Abrams’ “The Secret of Us” Tour. His sophomore album, “Kansas Anymore,” came out on July 19, following his break-up with internet star Emma Chamberlain.

Although Pillsbury’s relationship with Chamberlain undoubtedly shot him into the spotlight, he was first discovered by rapper Mac Miller in 2018. Miller heard Pillsbury’s debut EP, “Arizona in the Summer,” and wanted to fly him out to California. Within that same year, Pillsbury signed with Interscope Records under the stage name ROLE MODEL. After releasing several singles, in 2019, he released his second EP, “oh, how perfect.” The “Far from Perfect Tour,” promoting the EP, was his first headlining tour.

ROLE MODEL released one more EP, “our little angel” (2020), before releasing his debut album, “Rx”, on April 8, 2022. “Rx” was released before Chamberlain and Pillsbury hard launched on GQ, but the album still featured plenty of songs about the influencer. In fact, many would consider the music video for the single “neverletyougo” a soft launch; the woman in the video is said to be Emma.

“Kansas Anymore” delves into the break-up, nostalgia, and missing home. Boasting more of a folk sound than his previous bedroom pop work, ROLE MODEL went a new route with his sophomore album. Reviewers and critics have been praising him for more mature lyrics, compared to his first album with songs like “masturbation song” and “stripclub music.” My personal favorites are “The Dinner” and “So Far Gone” featuring Lizzy McAlpine. “The Dinner” is about Pillsbury feeling out of place in Los Angeles and wanting to go back home to Maine. “I’m the child of my mother, New England-born and raised / Where the common sense is common as a nose job in LA,” he sings on this track.

Pillsbury has taken to social media to promote this new album, creating an alter ego on TikTok known as, @saintlaurentcowboy. In his first video, he refers to this platform as a “burner account.” The page mainly consists of Pillsbury’s alter ego getting personal with fans and promoting not only his music but also various artists like Sabrina Carpenter and Lizzy McAlpine.

His new songs “Frances” and “Deeply So In Love” also gained popularity on TikTok, helping the album gain much more traction than any of his other work. ROLE MODEL is also gaining popularity due to his relatability on social media. With his page being full of pop culture references and jokes that humanize him, his fans and other viewers are able to connect with him in multiple ways, which is why he is going to be the next big standout in the music industry.

On September 4, “No Place Like Tour” was announced with over 50 shows. Tickets went on sale on September 13th, and numerous shows are already sold out. Pillsbury will still be playing in smaller, more intimate venues, but my prediction is that the venues will be packed tight. I can tell you from personal experience that his concerts are high-energy, interactive, and sure to be a good time.

Meet your new favorite artist: ROLE MODEL. Find his music on Spotify and Apple Music.