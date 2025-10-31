THE ULTIMATE GUIDE TO FALL AROUND MUNCIE, IN

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Ball State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There’s something magical about the beginning of the fall season. Between the crisp air, leaves changing colors, smell of cinnamon and apples, and an excuse to pull out all your favorite cozy sweaters, fall just might be my favorite season. However, sometimes it can be hard to make the most of it. Whether you’re looking for a new adventure for your weekend, a quick study break, or just a way to make the most of the fall vibes, there are plenty of spots near Muncie, IN that can get you in the spirit! From local farms and markets to simple campus moments, here are some of the best ways to embrace fall and make the most of it before winter sneaks in.

Jacob’s Orchard

Jacob’s Orchard has to be one of the most fun ways to spend a fall day near Muncie. Although Jacob’s Orchard isn’t a u-pick farm, it’s an apple orchard with a storefront that perfectly captures all the fall vibes. They offer hayrides, apples and pumpkins for sale, and they have the BEST apple cinnamon donuts that you just have to try (while they’re warm)! They are the cutest place to take fall photos and spend the day with your friends.

922 Decor Co.

922 Decor Co. is an adorable decor storefront in New Castle, IN which is only about 40 minutes away from Muncie. They have all the cutest decor and clothing for each season, and they get new stock all the time! They have highland cows that you are allowed to pet, and let me tell you, they are absolutely adorable! Although they are only open on certain weekends, it’s worth the visit. You will not leave empty handed because there’s something for everyone. Their next storefront hours are November 21 and 22 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and November 23 from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m.

Barnside Blooms

Barnside Blooms is an event venue about 20 minutes outside of Muncie. They normally host events and have a u-pick flower field, and they also happen to do line dancing nights. They usually have events about once a month, so be sure to stay updated so you know when to go! They often have vendors and food trucks and you can spend your night doing fun line dances! This would be such a fun way to spend a fall night with a group of friends.

Spangler Farm Market

If you love farmers markets, this might be the place for you! This cute little farm market is open every day until October 31, with varying hours. They offer self-serve produce, baked goods, and home-grown fall decor. I have not been yet, but it is definitely on my list. Located in Yorktown, this little market looks like it offers so much variety, even going into the fall season.

Campus

If you don’t have time to get out and go to these places, you can also feel the fall vibes by creating your own on campus. When the leaves start to change, the quad is one of the places where I feel fall vibes the most. Taking a blanket and a book and sitting in the sun while looking at the yellow and orange leaves can be very peaceful and give you a break from the chaos as we get closer to the end of the semester. You could also create your own fall vibes by lighting a candle, making tea, grabbing a cozy blanket, and watching your favorite fall movie or show. I recommend “Gilmore Girls,” “Dead Poet’s Society,” “Little Women,” or “When Harry Met Sally” because they never fail to get me into the fall mood.