Sunday, September 29, is National Coffee Day, connecting coffee lovers all over the world through their love for the brew. This National Coffee Day treat yourself to new flavors and tastes by ordering from 7 Brew’s secret menu!
NOTE: Unless you are adding your secret menu items to one of the classic coffees (Blondie, Brunette, Cinnamon Roll, Smooth 7, German Chocolate and Sweet & Salty), there is only one “scoop” of flavor (.25 ounces). While this still makes your drink sweet, some people prefer ordering their drinks extra sweet to really enhance their flavor!
Hazelnut Hits
Banana Bread: Banana and hazelnut
Beyonce: Hazelnut, caramel and vanilla syrups mixed in your choice of milk
Rocky Road: Hazelnut, caramel and toasted marshmallow
Shortbread: Hazelnut, vanilla and white chocolate
pumpkin party
Pumpkin is a seasonal option, so try these drinks while you can!
Magic Pumpkin: White chocolate, Irish cream and pumpkin
Pumpkin roll: Brown sugar cinnamon, white chocolate and pumpkin; a personal favorite!
Salted Pumpkin: White chocolate, salted caramel and pumpkin
People love adding the pumpkin specials into the classic drinks such as the Blondie to spice up their usual order!
marshmallow mania
Toasted Coconut: Toasted marshmallow and coconut
Crème Brulee: Cane sugar, salted caramel and toasted marshmallow
S’mores: Brown sugar cinnamon, toasted marshmallow and dark chocolate
sweet tooth satisfiers
Midnight Mint: Peppermint and vanilla
Peaches n’ Cream: Peach and vanilla
Pecan Pie: Cupcake, irish cream and salted caramel
Raspberry Truffle: Raspberry and white chocolate; My recommendation is to add into a mocha or the Brunette!
Funnel Cake: Salted caramel, vanilla and white chocolate
Tuxedo: White chocolate and dark chocolate
Snickerdoodle: Brown sugar cinnamon and vanilla; You can add cinnamon sprinkles into/on top of the drink for more taste as well!
Sugar cookie: White chocolate, vanilla and cupcake; my current obsession!
White Mac: White chocolate and chocolate macadamia
Ordering at 7 Brew can be daunting without a full menu. Hopefully, one of these 7 Brew secret menu items becomes your new go-to order!