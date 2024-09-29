This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Ball State chapter.

Sunday, September 29, is National Coffee Day, connecting coffee lovers all over the world through their love for the brew. This National Coffee Day treat yourself to new flavors and tastes by ordering from 7 Brew’s secret menu!

NOTE: Unless you are adding your secret menu items to one of the classic coffees (Blondie, Brunette, Cinnamon Roll, Smooth 7, German Chocolate and Sweet & Salty), there is only one “scoop” of flavor (.25 ounces). While this still makes your drink sweet, some people prefer ordering their drinks extra sweet to really enhance their flavor!

Hazelnut Hits

Banana Bread: Banana and hazelnut

Beyonce: Hazelnut, caramel and vanilla syrups mixed in your choice of milk

Rocky Road: Hazelnut, caramel and toasted marshmallow

Shortbread: Hazelnut, vanilla and white chocolate

pumpkin party

Pumpkin is a seasonal option, so try these drinks while you can!

Magic Pumpkin: White chocolate, Irish cream and pumpkin

Pumpkin roll: Brown sugar cinnamon, white chocolate and pumpkin; a personal favorite!

Salted Pumpkin: White chocolate, salted caramel and pumpkin

People love adding the pumpkin specials into the classic drinks such as the Blondie to spice up their usual order!

marshmallow mania

Toasted Coconut: Toasted marshmallow and coconut

Crème Brulee: Cane sugar, salted caramel and toasted marshmallow

S’mores: Brown sugar cinnamon, toasted marshmallow and dark chocolate

sweet tooth satisfiers

Midnight Mint: Peppermint and vanilla

Peaches n’ Cream: Peach and vanilla

Pecan Pie: Cupcake, irish cream and salted caramel

Raspberry Truffle: Raspberry and white chocolate; My recommendation is to add into a mocha or the Brunette!

Funnel Cake: Salted caramel, vanilla and white chocolate

Tuxedo: White chocolate and dark chocolate

Snickerdoodle: Brown sugar cinnamon and vanilla; You can add cinnamon sprinkles into/on top of the drink for more taste as well!

Sugar cookie: White chocolate, vanilla and cupcake; my current obsession!

White Mac: White chocolate and chocolate macadamia

Ordering at 7 Brew can be daunting without a full menu. Hopefully, one of these 7 Brew secret menu items becomes your new go-to order!