“Money makes the world go round.” That’s a phrase we have heard our entire lives and it’s true. Money is the key to being able to pay for the roof over our heads, food on our tables, and clothes on our backs. I am going to be recommending a list of survival jobs that I think would be great post-grad before you have gotten into your desired field!

Babysitter

This is a tried-and-true job that everyone should look into. What’s great is that the hours are generally flexible so you can mold your babysitting schedule around your main job. It tends to be great pay and as you build relationships with said families, your wage can increase. This is also a great way to network in hopes the families will support you in your other endeavors. Having this network will improve your life professionally and personally.

dogwalker

Growing up most of us either had dogs of our own or had friends with dogs. Many of us have the experience/knowledge of walking dogs. Walking dogs is also a great way to get sunshine, fresh air, and exercise. Walking is great for your health and can save you time and money instead of going to the gym. It also allows you to explore a new area of town, as you have control over the path you take. Make money and get a boost of serotonin – there’s no better combination.

food delivery driver

Who doesn’t love the comfort of their own car? Now imagine being in your car and making money for it; it’s a win-win situation! Whether it’s Uber Eats, Doordash, or Grubhub, you have the flexibility to pick up shifts whenever you want and make some extra cash on the side. This can also translate into being a delivery driver for a specific restaurant and even climbing the ranks while working there. You also can listen to music and podcasts while on the job. It’s a fairly stress-free job that can earn you some spare money on the side!

YMCA Dance instructor

Similar to dog walking, this is a great way to get some exercise in a fun way! I grew up dancing and still dance now so being able to take my knowledge and spread it to others is great. Most people have some sort of experience with movement whether that’s dance, gymnastics, or theatre that you can use to teach a class. Typically, you will teach once a week which is super flexible, and that allows you ample time to work in other aspects of your life. You get to see people’s successes in real time and reap the benefits for yourself!

bartender

This is a great alternative to waiting tables which tends to be a job people aren’t too fond of. You work behind the bar getting better tips while having conversations with your customers. This job allows you to meet people from all walks of life and allows a pathway to gaining regular customers. Typical night-shift hours give you more room for a second job during the day. Earn a profit while mixing up some yummy beverages!

Your future may include dog walking, instructing dance, babysitting, delivering food, or bartending! This is just a small slice of the jobs you can pursue post-grad to earn some extra money after graduating from college. Hopefully this article gives you the hope that survival jobs can be fun and flexible too!