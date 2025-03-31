Sunrise on the Reaping Book Review (No Spoilers)

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I’ve been a Hunger Games fan from the start, so when I heard there would be a new addition to the series, I was eager to revisit my younger self’s obsession. Whenever Suzanne Collins announces a new book, I think she can’t outdo her last. And yet, each time, I am proven wrong. I spent an entire weekend reading and immersing myself in this book, and afterwards, I can say it was worth it. I am confident that after reading my review, you’ll be inspired to pick it up too (Unless you already have!).

The Storyline

Sunrise on the Reaping is the fifth book in The Hunger Games series and the second prequel, taking place after The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes but before the events of the original trilogy. This book is set during the 50th Hunger Games, famously known as the Second Quarter Quell. It follows young Haymitch Abernathy, the infamous mentor of Katniss and Peeta in the original Hunger Games books, as he navigates his games. Each Quarter Quell has a special set of rules, this one being that twice the number of tributes from each district will be selected to enter the games, making a total of 48 tributes. Throughout the story, we see how Haymitch navigates his games and why his character is the way he is.

My Review

After reading the first prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, I thought the entire story came together perfectly, and there were no more missing pieces in The Hunger Games series. However, reading Sunrise on the Reaping proved me wrong. The book dives deep into the story of Haymitch and connects the dots for other characters throughout the series as well. This book does a great job at connecting to all the other books in the series, which is why I think it is so compelling. It became heavy to read some parts, with a lot of emotions to process. This is another reason why I think it is such a great read; it makes you feel everything the characters are going through. This is something a lot of authors struggle to do, but Suzanne does it here effortlessly.

Should you read?

I think this is a must-read for anyone, whether you are a Hunger Games fan or not. If you have read the first three books, you might think you already know how this book will end. However, I can say this is not the case at all. Already knowing part of Haymitch’s story makes it hit even harder. Be prepared to have your heart broken because Haymitch’s story is so much more than everything we’ve heard previously. It is such a compelling read that will keep you hooked and feeling all the feels from beginning to end.