Styling Denim for Springtime!

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Ball State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the weather starts to warm up, fashion trends adapt to the changing season. Every year, editorials and social media tell us all of the new Spring pieces we need to add to our wardrobe. But before you run out and buy new things to match this year’s Spring trends, you can reach for something you already certainly have in your closet: denim!

Here are some foolproof and new ways to style denim for warmer weather! I will attach examples of pieces I recommend pairing with denim to create new, trendy outfits below their description. And while shopping first-hand with these links is doable, I also recommend secondhand shopping for thrifting for any new pieces to add to your wardrobe. Many of the clothing I recommend pairing with denim of all kinds are basics, meaning they can easily be found in antique, thrift, and consignment stores. For economic and financial benefits, thrifting is a great alternative when looking for new basic pieces to style for Springtime, especially with denim styles you already own.

Lace tops

Lace is a perfect juxtaposition to the often masculine nature of denim. Pairing jeans with a lacey tank top is an easy way to play with both masculine and feminine styles and silhouettes. Lace has also been especially trendy in Winter and coming into Spring of 2026, making it a stylish and trendy pairing with jeans, something you likely already own. If you’re feeling especially girly, lean into the femininity of lace tops. Denim skirts pair equally well with tops covered in lace, making a look appear complete, consistent, and feminine for Springtime.

Ribbed lace trim camisole

Out From Under Diana Plunging Lace Cap Sleeve Top

Y2K lace trim camisole

Sheer lace bell sleeve top

Belts

Belts are a pretty standard accessory to step up standard outfits. I have found lots of editorials styling belts this season, especially showcasing belts with bright colors, interesting textures, or bold patterns. Belts can easily slide through any jeans with belt loops, which most pairs have, to add another layer of detail. Denim skirts and jeans of any color or cut can be improved when paired with a belt, an accessory that is generally cheap and easy to find. Chain belts, or belts that lay more like jewelry than a standard leather belt, are also fun to play around with!

Starcrossed studded belt

Butterfly buckle belt

Gemstone chain gold belt

Luna hip belt

Bows and ribbon

It’s no secret that bows have been everywhere in the last few years. However, bows and ribbons have been in the editorial and public eye for good reason. Ribbon is easy to tie through beltloops, pockets, or buttonholes, providing an easy tool to dress up any denim jackets or jeans. Ribbon is also frequently used in place of a belt, used to cinch in the waistband of jeans for curvier women!

Ruffled lace ribbon

Velvet trim ribbon with fringe

Red and pink stripped ribbon

Blue gingham pattern ribbon

Warm tone colors (red, orange, yellow, and pink)

Warmer color schemes are known to be worn more frequently through Spring and Summer, and for good reason! These colors can visually call back to sunshine and florals, making them inherently appear more applicable to the Springtime season. And, when paired with denim, these colors stand out even more! Against often cool toned denim, colors like reds, oranges, yellows, and pinks can appear even warmer and more vibrant. Wearing denim with these colors also automatically makes colorful outfits, which are always trendier in comparison to cooler or darker outfits as the weather warms up.

The A&F Ava top in fiery red

Cottesloe blouse top red

Madeline embroidered pink babydoll top

Fiona cami in luxe red

Flip flops and sandals

While Spring doesn’t always bring reliable warm weather, the warmest days are perfect for breaking out Summer footwear. On the lucky hottest days of Spring, chunky sandals and flip flops can pair beautifully with blue jeans. Especially with painted toe nails, these open toe shoes offer a unique touch to an outfit, remaining casual and comfortable while also elevating the outfit in a way different than a normal sneaker can.

MIA pamelia platform thong sandal

Dunnet flower sandal

Italian leather cross sandals

Fynn block heel mule sandal

Denim on denim

Styling denim with other denim pieces is a controversial move, but one that has been experimented with for decades. The “Canadian Tuxedo” may not be everyone’s favorite, but I find it to be a timeless monochrome look that has been talked about so much for good reason. If you don’t like the idea of wearing several pieces in the same wash, experiment with pairing denim of different washes together! Black jeans paired with a blue denim jacket or other similar pairings will compliment each other well in texture and structure without seeming too matchy. Or, if you are feeling braver, go all out and wear denim and a jacket in the same wash, making a cohesive and visually striking outfit.

90s trucker jacket

Rue liner jacket

Low-rise dark wash baggy jeans

Low-rise baggy black wide-leg jeans

While occasional cold fronts can sometimes make Spring feel far away, it truly will be here before we know it. And, in true editorial fashion, trends for Springtime are already well on their way. I recommend experimenting with the denim pieces you already have this season in the many ways listed above! Denim is a timeless staple with a strong silhouette, material, and brand. It is hard to go wrong with a classic pair of jeans when styled smartly.