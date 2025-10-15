SAYING “BUY!” OR “BYE!” TO 2025 FASHION TRENDS

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Ball State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As the weather finally starts to cool down, so comes the annual wave of seasonal fashion trends. Every October, TikTok and Pinterest are flooded with outfit inspiration that makes everything look like a must-have wardrobe essential. But let’s be honest here — not every trending piece is worth the hype.

In this guide, I’ll break down the most talked-about fashion trends for fall 2025, as seen across social media and fashion publications, and give you my take on what’s a “buy” (worth adding to your wardrobe) and what’s a “bye” (better left behind). For each piece, I’ll include links to where you can shop the trend, along with more affordable, sustainable, or desirable alternatives to the “bye” selections.

In addition to purchasing new pieces, I also encourage you to thrift this fall! Thrifting isn’t just budget-friendly; it’s a great way to shop sustainably and find one-of-a-kind pieces. Whether it’s a chill date night with a fall lover or part of a girl’s day fall outing; between apple picking and pumpkin carving, it makes for a fun outing. Check out and support your local thrift stores or, if you prefer shopping online, try ThredUp, Poshmark, or Etsy.

Barn jackets – buy!

Barn jackets, or really any collared jacket, are an effortlessly stylish way to stay warm while keeping your outfit chic. I’m personally drawn to the masculine cut of these jackets, whether paired with similarly structured pieces or contrasted with a more feminine look. This trend feels timeless, and investing in one can add a versatile, cozy, and fashion-forward staple to your wardrobe — perfect for early fall through winter. That said, while these jackets have been trending recently, it’s worth being mindful of quality. Many fast-fashion versions may look great, but fall short in functionality. Thin or poorly made options often won’t offer much warmth. When shopping for one, I recommend looking for a jacket with a sturdy lining — sherpa or another heavy, warm, and durable material — to ensure it’s both stylish and practical. That combination is part of what makes the barn jacket so popular.

L.L. Bean saddle traditional barn jacket

Trucker Levi light brown jacket

Old Navy canvas olive green barn jacket

Camouflage print – bye!

Camouflage, or “camo,” was a particularly popular print during the late 1960s and early 1970s as a symbol of counterculture rebellion and now it has begun to resurface again. Still, I’ve never been a big fan, and others seemingly share that sentiment. Recently, The New York Times, on June 16, 2025, put it bluntly: “If you are not a vet, you should not be wearing camo at all. It is akin to stolen valor.” While this isn’t a universally agreed-upon opinion, and others may argue, I do believe it holds some weight in a currently heated political climate. Before investing in camouflage pieces this fall, it’s wise to consider their social meaning and history.

Alternative fashion recommendation: I would recommend army green in place of camouflage print if you’re looking for a similar piece in your closet. The color gives the same vibe as camouflage without seeming controversial or costume-y in any way. Additionally, dark greens are always a good way to transition into the colder seasons due to their muted qualities and character.

Square neck bubble mini dress

Mini sweetheart dress

High waisted classic green cargos

boots – buy!

Boots are undeniably the footwear of the season, with many styles available. Rain boots, riding boots, and cowboy boots are just three of the trendier choices this fall season. Unlike previous fall seasons dominated by Dr. Martens combat boots, 2025 introduces a fresh trend: boots that are tall, form-fitting, and bold. Particularly popular are boots featuring chunky heels or pointed toes, adding an angular flair to any outfit. This style is not only fashionable but also practical, providing warmth as the crisp fall air transitions into the chill of December snow. Additionally, the trend caters to a wide range of consumers, with options available for those needing more room in the calf area and a variety of colors to suit different preferences.

Steve Madden brown buckle boots

Classic black heeled boots

“Cindy” knee high riding boots

bubble skirts – bye!

Bubble skirts have been a notable, unique style gaining traction in the summer of 2025. Designers such as Miu Miu, Simone Rocha, and Valentino have incorporated bubble silhouettes into their collections, signaling a resurgence of this playful style. Still, despite their runway appeal, bubble skirts may not be the most practical addition to your wardrobe this season. The voluminous nature of the bubble hem can be challenging to style, often clashing with many other pieces already in your closet. Pairing them with certain tops or accessories may result in an unbalanced silhouette, making it difficult to achieve a cohesive look. While bubble skirts are experiencing a continuation of popularity into this year’s autumnal high fashion looks, I wouldn’t recommend adding this one to your day-to-day collection.

Alternative fashion recommendation: I would recommend athletic skirts in place of bubble skirts if you’re looking for a similar piece in your closet. Athleisure has been a huge stand-out style in the 2020s, and athletic skirts have been the crown jewel of modern-day fashion meets function. If you are looking for a fun skirt to buy for this season, you will enjoy the flowiness of most athletic skirts, which are made to move with you. Most of these skirts have built-in shorts underneath and come in many different colors, keeping them both wearable and interesting for those looking for a playful piece with functionality.

Pleated athletic tennis skirt

Colorful athletic A-line skirt

Athletic pirouette skort

chunky knits – buy!

A well-crafted chunky sweater is a timeless wardrobe staple that transcends seasonal trends. Its enduring popularity is evident in its frequent appearances in cozy films and series, from ‘Knives Out’ to ‘Gilmore Girls,’ and its continued presence in fashion collections. Designers like Bevza have embraced minimalist designs, incorporating traditional artisanal techniques and national symbols, resulting in pieces that blend modern aesthetics with cultural heritage. The versatility of a chunky sweater allows it to seamlessly integrate into various outfits. This adaptability ensures that a chunky sweater remains a valuable addition to your wardrobe, offering both comfort and style throughout the cooler months. Beyond its fashion appeal, its cozy fabric keeps you warm during chilly mornings and evenings, making it a reliable choice as the seasons change. Investing in a high-quality chunky sweater not only enhances your wardrobe but also ensures lasting comfort and style for years to come.

Cable knit classic sweater

Chunky crewneck sweater

Fluffy knit pink sweater

Number t-shirts – bye!

T-shirts featuring numbers and jersey-style lettering have been a prominent trend throughout the summer. However, as we transition into fall, this style may not maintain its popularity. The lightweight nature of t-shirts makes them more suitable for warmer weather, and as temperatures drop, heavier fabrics become more desirable. Moreover, this trend has been especially driven by many fast‑fashion brands like Shein, which tends to mean lower quality and shorter lifespan. Fast fashion pieces are often made quickly and cheaply, designed to last just a season so they can turn over new styles and gain profit. The environmental cost is also steep. Vast quantities of these cheaply made items end up in landfills, with many synthetics like polyester taking decades or more to break down. While the price is tempting and the style might still be popular as we conclude summer, the combination of poor durability, disposability, and environmental impact makes the trend a risky investment for more than one short season that is already at its end anyway.

Alternative fashion recommendation: I would recommend actual sports jerseys in place of these number “jersey” t-shirts if you’re looking for a similar piece in your closet. With football season right around the corner and other sports seasons following, there isn’t a better time to get your team spirit ready. I think a jersey is easy to style with many different things and looks better in the long run than these t-shirts do. Plus, this is an easy purchase to get at fan stores near any campus for your college team and wear to tailgates and gamedays all fall sports season long.

#17 Allen NFL Rivalries Game Jersey

#10 Maye NFL Nike Rivalries Game Jersey

#10 Jordan Love Nike Game Jersey

cheetah print – buy!

While I used to dislike this pattern strongly, I have come around to its bold and versatile nature recently. And seemingly, so has the rest of the world! What once felt like a bold statement is now being treated more like a modern neutral: versatile, stylish, and surprisingly wearable. It’s showing up everywhere: sneakers, coats, accessories, handbags — adding texture and visual interest without overwhelming an outfit. Because of its naturally earthy base tones (browns, tans, blacks), it pairs beautifully with classic fall palettes like caramel, olive, cream, and rust. If you’re looking for something that keeps you on trend and works in multiple settings, cheetah print this fall could be one of the smarter style investments you make.

American Eagle stretchy wide leg pants

Princess Polly animal print tank

Hollister boxy casual t-shirt

labubu keychains – bye!

Labubus have been everywhere this year. But does that virality equal quality? I’d argue no. Labubu keychains are largely popular because of their “collectible status,” scarcity, celebrity usage, and blind‐box surprise factor. That sometimes, unfortunately, means you’re buying multiple of these to get the single one you wanted in the beginning, letting the trend heavily influence you into buying someone you never would’ve wanted initially, or allowing the thrill of mystery to outweigh the practicality of actually owning it after unboxing. Additionally, like many other fast-moving accessories, Labubu keychains are very much within the micro‑trend category of items that are hot one minute and then become undesirable the next. What’s viral now might feel outdated relatively quickly, especially once new “it” accessories take over social media.

Alternative fashion recommendation: I would recommend vintage-inspired sunglasses in place of these keychains if you’re looking for a similar piece in your closet. While this substitution selection might not be clear at first, I assure you between both of these wearable accessories, a good pair of sunglasses will get many more miles than a micro-trend keychain. Even as the season cools down, early autumn still has plenty of sunny days when sunglasses aren’t just useful — they can elevate an outfit. Purchasing now will also give you a treat to rediscover after winter has concluded in 2026.

Essential oval sunglasses

“Little secret” round glasses

Gloss black sunglasses

vests – buy!

Fall is the perfect season to lean into the triumphant return of the vest. A great vest gives you all the warmth you need without the bulk, making it ideal for transitional weather in both fall and spring. Similar to a cardigan, a vest is easy to put on and take off as temperatures fluctuate, adding style and dimension to outfits that may otherwise look plain due to prioritizing temperature. Their versatility is unmatched: you can wear a formal, suit‑adjacent vest for early‑morning meetings or opt for a softer sweater vest for campus lectures or casual museum dates. And when real cold sets in, a vest still fits comfortably under coats or jackets, so you stay warm without feeling overly layered. Celebrity and street style coverage confirms this trend: tailored vests are everywhere this fall, worn solo or layered, proving their popularity.

Old Navy sweater vest

Formal button up vest

American Eagle bold pattern vest

fur coats – bye!

Fur coats may look both warm and luxurious, but there are strong reasons this trend is worth skipping. Real fur,—as notoriously debated by both sides for years—does involve animal suffering in its creation. Animals are often trapped or farmed under inhumane conditions purely for their pelts, and even where regulations exist, many ethical concerns remain. Meanwhile, faux fur, though marketed as cruelty‑free, brings its own environmental cruelty and problems: it’s typically made from petroleum‑based synthetic fibers that aren’t biodegradable, sheds microplastics in laundry and wear, and contributes to plastic pollution and landfill waste. Altogether, fur coats, real or fake, tend to demand a high cost to animals and ecosystems, making them a less sustainable and ethically fraught choice this season.

Alternative fashion recommendation: I would recommend trench coats in place of fur coats if you’re looking for a similar piece in your closet. Still looking stylish and formal, a trench coat is a fashion trend that tends to pop up every couple of years, making it consistently popular and a good substitute for fur, which follows the same flow into editorial and mainstream fashion coverage. Opting for a trench coat not only enhances your wardrobe but also aligns with a commitment to ethical fashion choices. By choosing this versatile outerwear, you can stay warm and stylish without compromising on your values.

Coach mid trench jacket

Gap modern trench coat

H&M twill trench coat

Fall brings a new wave of good and bad trends into view every single year, with 2025 being no exception. I hope you incorporate these clothing “buy!”s and alternatives into your closet if you’re looking to extend your collection through another year of late-night frights, costume shopping, candy buying, and preparing for colder days ahead. Which trend is your favorite for autumn?