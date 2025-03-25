This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Ball State chapter.

In this article, I’m going to tell you about three songs/albums that I’ve had on repeat the past few weeks. From a brand new song and album to a song that’s a few years old, they’ve all still got a tight hold on me.

NO. 3: QUINN XCII’S “STACY” FROM “A LETTER TO MY YOUNGER SELF”

Released in 2020, “Stacy” is Quinn’s second most popular song on Spotify from his fourth album. This song has been a favorite of mine since last fall. I accidentally stumbled upon it while playing around with Apple Music’s Noah Kahan radio (even though I’m a loyal Spotify user, btw). At first, I thought it was playing an unreleased or brand new song of Noah’s because it didn’t display any information about the song, so I decided to Shazam it (yes, I still do this). Turns out the song wasn’t a hidden gem of Noah’s – it was by Quinn XCII. The artist reveal was a bit of a surprise to me because I’ve never connected with his songs quite like I did with this one, especially on its first play. It was an immediate “add to liked songs” moment. This song follows a young high school freshman who has a secret fling with the popular senior girl, but their connection cannot grow beyond that. Following this find, I decided to give the full album a listen, but none of the other tracks ranked as high as “Stacy” does. If you’re a fan of electro-pop-meets-indie music, this song would be a great fit for you.

Mikael Temrowski, better known as Quinn XCII (pronounced 92), began his career in 2011 as a singer-songwriter at Michigan State University. His EP “Change of Scenery” from 2015 was his debut album. Pop – Hip Hop – Reggae – EDM

NO. 2: “SO CLOSE TO WHAT” – TATE MCRAE’S NEWEST ALBUM

I’ve known about Tate McRae since 2020 – back when she was just starting her career as a singer. Although I wasn’t her biggest fan, I still liked “she’s all i wanna be,” “you broke me first,” and her EP “TOO YOUNG TO BE SAD.” When “So Close to What” released about almost a month ago, I wasn’t the biggest fan at first either. As her songs kept trending on social media and I learned more about her creative process in making this album, I quickly gained an attachment. Initially, my top tracks from the album included “Signs,” “2 hands,” and “I Know Love” with her boyfriend, The Kid LAROI. Now, “Revolving Door” and “Like I Do” have made it to the top of my list. I find her inspiration and lyricism truly impressive, something that I’m not too keen at picking up on during a first listen. Take these lyrics from “Purple Lace Bra” for instance: “I’m-I’m losin’ my mind ’cause giving you head’s / The only time you think I got depth (Ooh).” From just this one line, her growth and maturity in intimate storytelling as an artist has unlocked a new level in her career. I also don’t really watch music videos for new music in general anymore, but hidden meanings throughout Tate’s new album had me sat for “Revolving Door” and looking forward to future releases.

Before becoming a worldwide pop star, Tate McRae was recognized for being the first Canadian finalist on “So You Think You Can Dance.” Her debut song “One Day” from 2017 awarded her a record label with RCA Records. Pop – Alternative Pop – Dance Pop

NO. 1: SOMBR’S LATEST RELEASE “BACK TO FRIENDS”

Last but not least, I give you this recent release by sombr that’s been trending on sad-Tok (bandwagon, I know). According to sombr’s discography on Spotify, he’s only been releasing music since 2021. I give full credit to Spotify’s DJ X for introducing me to this song. It’s a big reason why I like flipping on this feature every now and then. Like “Stacy,” sombr’s “back to friends” was an instant favorite. I have a personal connection to this song from an experience that’s similar to the one portrayed. This experience broke my heart for so long, and I honestly have never received closure – it’s just one of those things that you have to bury and move on from. In the song, the protagonist is presumably in this situationship with someone he shared a bed with, among other intimate things, and was shocked when the person pretended he was a stranger afterwards. It’s a hard pill to swallow, and something that a lot of young people find themselves in. While this track may resurface some traumatic times, it’s a good listen when you want a relatable anthem to scream along with.

Sombr is the Indie Pop project of Shane Boose. Creating music out of his home studio, his song “Caroline” went viral on social media in 2020. He released a few singles before signing with Warner in 2023. Pop – Rock

I hope you can find some new music through these recommendations, or at least a deeper appreciation for some tracks you’re already familiar with!