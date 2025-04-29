This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Ball State chapter.

I am no concert expert, but I have been to 15 concerts over the last 4 years. I’ve been to most major surrounding cities, from Nashville to Chicago to Cincinnati to Indianapolis. There is just no rush quite like the one I get from live music. There is so much to love: the roar of the crowd when the performer sets foot on the stage, screaming the words to your favorite songs, making new friends while waiting in lines. These 6 concerts are the best I have been to for various reasons. I might be a bit biased (especially when it comes to 5 Seconds of Summer), but these shows were unforgettable.

5 Seconds of Summer

Original photo by Gracee Hedge

Venue: Riverbend Music Center; Cincinnati, OH

Tour: The 5 Seconds of Summer Show

Ticket type: Seats

In August 2023, I saw my favorite band, 5 Seconds of Summer, for the third time. This show was in Cincinnati, my go-to for concerts despite the two-hour drive. The 5 Seconds of Summer Show was created to be an engaging tour. The band’s drummer, Ashton Irwin, competed in a noise battle with the crowd. A key feature of the tour was the giant dice that the band threw into the crowd to choose the surprise song of the night. Each side of the dice had a less popular song from their discography, and once the dice made its way back to the stage, whichever song it landed on would be the surprise song. Personally, I was rooting for “Heartbreak Girl”, but “Wrapped Around Your Finger” won for my show.

I attended this concert with my sister, and we had seats. Because of traffic, we got to the venue later than usual and missed the opener. We were standing in the merch line until the beginning of 5SOS’s set. I heard the beginning notes of “Bad Omens” as I was paying for my merch. We made a break for our seats, because I didn’t want to miss a moment of the show.

My favorite setlist songs: Bad Omens, Caramel, Waste the Night, Outer Space, Disconnected, Jet Black Heart

Twenty One Pilots

Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse; Indianapolis, IN

Tour: The Clancy World Tour

Ticket type: Seats

As a former member of the Skeleton Clique, Twenty One Pilots’ 2024 album, Clancy reawakened my middle school self. I’ve had this album on repeat since it came out, so naturally, I bought tickets to the tour. I paid around $155 per ticket for decent seats; definitely not in the nosebleeds but not on the floor either. My sister also went to this show with me, and it was magical to experience these songs that we grew up listening to together. The show itself was very engaging as well. Tyler Joseph and Josh Dun, the duo that makes up Twenty One Pilots, were constantly on the move throughout the show. At one point, they headed to 2 mini-stages sent up in the crowd. They brought down an audience member, a little boy, to sing one of their most popular songs, “Ride”. Later, the crowd holds up Josh, the drummer, on a platform with a mini drum set. At the end of the show, the duo actually goes into the crowd again to perform the last few songs. This time, they are basically swallowed up by the crowd.

This concert was a nostalgic experience for me, but it was also a chance for me to hear more recent favorites. Between the stage effects, music, and crowd, it was impossible to not have a good time.

My favorite setlist songs: The Craving, Paladin Strait, Next Semester, My Blood, Heavydirtysoul, Holding On to You

5 Seconds of Summer

Venue: TCU Amphitheater at White River State Park; Indianapolis, IN

Tour: Take My Hand Tour

Ticket type: Seats

This tour was a long time coming. I bought these tickets in early 2020, back when it was called the No Shame Tour. Mid-2020, the tour was rescheduled for 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It was rescheduled again for 2022. Finally, in July, I was able to see my favorite band for the second time. After waiting so long, my excitement was through the roof. I brought my mom and sister along. I would always play 5SOS’s music in the car, so they were both casual fans. My mom declared herself an Ashton girl. “I like the drummer,” she had said.

Maybe I enjoy 5SOS’s shows so much because they are my favorite band. They are just as good live as they are in recordings. In addition, the visuals at this show blew me away.

My favorite setlist songs: More, Disconnected, Red Desert, Waste the Night, Teeth

Role Model

Original photo by Gracee Hedge

Venue: Mercury Ballroom; Louisville, KY

Tour: TouRX

Ticket type: General Admission (GA)

Before “Sally, When the Wine Runs Out”, we had “forever&more” and TouRX. I saw ROLE MODEL, also known as Tucker, for the first time in May 2022. I went with two friends and my sister. His debut album had come out in April, and I had it on repeat. Before that, I was a more casual fan; I only knew some of the songs from his EPs, but I really enjoyed them. At the time, he was definitely a smaller artist. The venue was intimate, but that is my favorite type of venue. If it weren’t for the mega-tall boys in front of me, this concert would have been perfect. (Although, I give them a pass. Tucker called them out for their high energy.)

My favorite setlist songs: that’s just how it goes, if jesus saves then she’s my type, forever&more

The Driver Era

Original photo by Gracee Hedge

Venue: Promowest at OVATION; Cincinnati, OH

Tour: Summer Tour 2022

Ticket type: GA

I wrote about this concert experience in a previous article, “The Toxicity of Concert Camping.” The Driver Era is the musical heartthrob duo made up of brothers Ross and Rocky Lynch. I arrived at the venue around noon to camp out for a good spot in the pit. My sister and I met two of my hometown friends at the venue, and we joined them in line. We made friends with the people around us, a must if you are concert camping. At one point, Riker Lynch (who often joins the duo onstage) came out and met fans. I got a sunburn, but it was worth it when we got spots in the second row. I knew nearly every song on the setlist, so I got to sing my heart out. It was a dream concert scenario. The highlight of the concert though, was hearing “On My Own,” a song from the Disney Channel Original Teen Beach Movie 2. It’s also pretty cool to say that I’ve witnessed Ross Lynch do an IRL thirst trap.

My favorite setlist songs: Low, Take Me Away, On My Own, Fade, giveuwhatuwant

Luke Hemmings

Original photo by Gracee Hedge

Venue: Riviera Theatre; Chicago, IL

Tour: Nostalgia for a Time That Never Existed

Ticket type: Seats… technically

Normally, I would have made this article a top 5 list, but this concert was monumental for me; it was my first solo concert, and I drove around 10 hours round-trip to Chicago and back in one night. My parents really did not want me to go, but I had several energy drinks and a dream. I had never driven that far and definitely not alone, but it was worth every drop of gas and every yawn on the drive back. I had a seat in the lower balcony; there were a few levels stacked on top of one another, and the floor was for general admission tickets. After the opener, I went to the merch line. I like to buy merch at every show, usually a t-shirt. Except at this show, they did not have t-shirts available yet. I started talking to the girl behind me in line. We bonded over driving a long distance that night (she came from Columbus, OH) and our other concert experiences. Then, we heard Luke’s sweet voice. I started to make a break for the stairs to get back to my seat, but she pulled me to the pit with her.

If you haven’t heard Luke’s solo music, you should listen to it. He has a beautiful voice, both live and recorded. This concert was an ethereal experience; his music transports me to another place, somewhere calming.

My favorite setlist songs: Saigon, Motion, Benny, Baby Blue

I could talk about my concert experiences all day, but I’ll just leave you with these. I hope this inspires you to go buy that concert ticket you’ve been thinking about.