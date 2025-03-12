Muncie Staples to Visit Before You Graduate

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Ball State chapter.

There is a reason Ball State is considered the Harvard of Muncie. Although it seems to be a small, quaint town, it has so much charm! As a soon-to-be graduate, here are 10 must-do’s before you leave Muncie!

Everbowl

If you love Acai bowls, this is the place for you! Everbowl is a new eating establishment in The Village that’s been around for about 6 months or so. Every time I order one, it is delicious! They have an expansive menu and the ability to customize your order. They are incredibly fulfilling, leaving me full for hours. If we want a quick pick-me-up or want a healthier breakfast alternative, Everbowl is the way to go!

DOMA

Original photo by Maleyah Nowell

The David Owsley Museum of Art, located on the north end of Ball State’s campus, is a gorgeous two-story museum with over seven galleries and a rotating special exhibit. Entry is free, so it’s a great way to spend a couple of hours consuming gorgeous art with no charge! The art varies from sculptures to paintings to photographs spanning BC to the modern day. There are two special exhibits on display right now: the Elizabeth Catlett exhibit displaying Black art depicting social justice as well as Black motherhood and the People and Places exhibit displaying photographs taken from 1873-2000 by Ball State alum Ronn Brown. There is so much gorgeous art to consume, and it’s a quiet place to study as well!

Yats

If you have always been curious about Cajun, Caribbean, or Creole cuisine, look no further than Yats. Although Muncie is a small town, it has a lot of variety when it comes to cultural cuisine, and this gem is located right in the middle of The Village. They have quick service, affordable prices, and vegetarian options. No matter what you enjoy, you can find a plate at Yats!

Minnetrista

Have you ever wondered what Bob Ross’s paintings look like in real life? Well, you can experience his paintings and more at Minnetrista! Minnestrista is everything in one; it has a farmers market where you can buy fresh fruit and flowers, cultural talkbacks/workshops, and, of course, guided tours to witness the Bob Ross exhibit. Minnetrista is also utilized as a performance space, which is where I saw a play my freshman year. There are art events with food provided, and there is even a lighted walkway called the Enchanted Luminaria Walk that is gorgeous at night. I consider Minnetrista to be the hidden gem of Muncie!

Chava’s

Who doesn’t love Mexican food? That’s exactly what you’ll get at Chava’s, also located in The Village. The food is delectable, and you leave full for hours on end. It is the epitome of getting your bang for your buck! They have a good amount of seating inside and some outside if it’s warm enough and a lovely homey feel. My personal favorite on the menu is the torta, which is their sandwich. If you want authentic Mexican food, look no further than Chava’s!

White Rabbit Bookstore

Original photo by Maleyah Nowell

All my bookaholics, pay close attention to this section. White Rabbit is a local bookstore with every genre of book you can think of! From fantasy to memoir to YA, there are so many to choose from. The bookstore also has a cool spiral staircase running through the middle. When you go upstairs, you are transported into a different dimension. Not to mention how affordable the books are (I got three books for $10 in total); one of those books was only $1! If you want a cozy space to buy/read a book, White Rabbit is the place to go!

Tuppee Tong Thai Restaurant

Do you want a full-course meal served and eaten in under 45 minutes? Look no further than Tuppee Tong Thai! This is a Thai restaurant about five minutes from campus that everyone should check out. There are endless options for all types of people, and the food is very filling! They also have a section on the menu with spice levels ranging from mild to Thai hot. The mildest is illustrated with one pepper and the hottest with five; super cute! Yummy food, fast service, and kind workers sum up Tuppee Tong.

Savages

Good grub and a pool table; this is the bar of your dreams! You can get all this and more if you visit Savages in downtown Muncie. They have yummy food, including vegetarian options with nothing on the menu totaling more than $10.50; some of the beers are less than $2 per bottle! Don’t let the price fool you; the beer is good. In addition to the pool table, they have a claw machine if you want to let your competitive side out. All the 21-year-olds and up, get ready for a night on the town!

Muncie Library

The Muncie Public Library offers so many incredible features besides just great books! You can reserve a room to have meetings/study in, get access to advanced technology like a 3D printer, and use free notary services. The glamour doesn’t just stop at the library itself; there is a Community Garden Market Pavilion attached that is to die for! It was created to address food insecurity in the area and offers incredible events like pottery sales and green places for kids to play in and experience nature. There is an area for all ages to enjoy!

Jack’s Donuts

Original photo by Gracee Hedge

Sweet treats and a fun place to hang are what you get with Jack’s! Located in The Village, this is a donut shop that also offers coffee, ice cream, energy drinks, and more! If you need a quick breakfast before class or a pick-me-up, this is the place to go! The glamour doesn’t stop at the yummy and affordable food (only $1.50 for a donut!); take a walk upstairs, and it continues. The top floor of Jack’s is a cute spot where you can chill and hang with friends, get homework done, and chow on those yummy treats. What more could you want?

How many of these places have you visited?