This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Ball State chapter.

“When I dare to be powerful, to use my strength in the service of my vision, then it becomes less and less important whether I am afraid.” – Audre Lorde

February is Black History Month, a great time to highlight the influential Black artists and figures that we support year-round. Here is some art to consume and causes to support by Black individuals!

Music Artists to Watch

There’s a reason why music is considered a universal language. No matter where you come from, music is something that everyone can enjoy. Two music artists you should have on your radar are Kaytranada and UMI.

Kaytranada is a Black, Canadian producer and artist whose hip-hop beats and house groove can be bumped at a party or blasted through your car speakers. His latest album titled Timeless is great and my personal favorite song is More Than A Little Bit which features R&B legend Tinashe.

UMI is a Black, Seattle native with an R&B and ethereal pop sound. Whether you want to wind down after a long night or are looking for some slumber tunes with your girls, look no further than UMI. My personal favorite song of hers is Pretty Girl Hi Reimagined which transports you into another dimension with its sound.

TV Shows to Watch

Some TV shows you should have queued up on your TV next are Heartbreak High and Colin in Black and White.

If you like shows in the vein of Heartstopper, Never Have I Ever, or Black Lighting, then Heartbreak High is the show for you. It’s one of the most diverse shows I have seen; it beautifully tells the stories of queer people, people of color, and people from different socioeconomic classes. It is also one of the few television shows that features an asexual character. No matter who you are, you will be able to see yourself in one of the characters. You will laugh, cry, and think. What more could you want?

Colin in Black and White is the epitome of a black-power show. It follows Colin Kaepernick, the mixed football player who started the movement of kneeling during the National Anthem. The show portrays his journey from middle to high school, discovering how he is treated differently for being a young Black kid, especially being adopted by white parents. If you want to watch a show that will have you laughing one minute and seeking action the next, this is the show for you.

Songs to Listen To

Whether it’s your getting-ready playlist or hype playlist, these two songs definitely need to end up in your rotation: “One of These” by Ella Mai and “Long Train Running” by The Doobie Brothers. “One Of These” is a sultry, R&B jam with a funky beat you can dance to. It gives a nice groove to vibe to and also a nice beat to dance to. On the flip side, “Long Train Running” is a classic song from the 70s guaranteed to make you move your feet. With its catchy lyrics and 70s groove, you will be transported to a different decade.

Films to Watch

An Oscar. A SAG nomination. Two prestigious awards that these films have gotten in their own respects. Judas and the Black Messiah won an Oscar for Best Leading Actor thanks to Daniel Kaluuya; you know him from Get Out, Black Panther, and Nope. This is a story about Fred Hampton, leader of the Black Panther Party, and an FBI agent who infiltrated the organization. This film is riddled with suspense, which will have you clinging to the edge of your seat and the incredible history of The Black Panther Party. There’s a reason Daniel won that Oscar!

The Piano Lesson is based on the play of the same name by author August Wilson. It follows a man named Boy Willie who is trying to sell the family heirloom (a piano) which his sister takes issue with. There’s laughter, romance, music, and a deep dive into the importance of holding onto items that your ancestors fought for. The SAG-nominated actress Danielle Deadwyler will prove to you within her first few minutes on screen why she was nominated and why this film is a must-see!

Books to Read

If you like romance novels, this is the book for you. Blackout by Dhionelle Clayton, Tiffany D. Jackson, Nic Stone, Angie Thomas, Ashley Woodfolk, & Nicola Yoon follows the stories of six sets of people with differing relationships. Exes, childhood friends, and strangers who end up in the right place at the right time. Each story takes place in a citywide blackout in New York City, and many of the stories even overlap with characters knowing each other. The book left me with a cheesy grin on my face from start to finish!

Thieves Gambit by Kayvion Lewis follows a 17-year-old thief named Ross. She competes in an international thieving competition and the grand prize is a wish for anything you want. This is not a book I have read yet but one that has been on my radar for a while! If you want to laugh, be filled with suspense, and wonder if you could also fold your body like a pretzel, this is the book for you.

Albums to Listen To

Halo by Bakar is an amalgamation of genres. Lo-fi jams great for studying to club beats you can bop to, all the way to old-school 80s rock vibes. It’s an album for everyone because it’s genre-bending: neo-soul, pop, and more. One of the most notable songs that blew up on TikTok is “Hell n Back” featuring Summer Walker, but my personal faves are “All Night”, “Selling Biscuits”, and “Invisible”. Even stripping this album down to the cover art, you get such “cool guy” vibes from him. So listening to these really deep and somber songs demonstrates not to judge a book by its cover.

Diva of the People by Gavin Turek is bringing the 70s right to the 2020s. Gavin’s album is the perfect way to escape your everyday troubles as you are grooving to her disco-pop discography. Each song represents a different relationship she has had with a guy and although that doesn’t seem like a new concept, she has transformed it and made it her own. Funky beats, smooth vocals, and overall fierceness coat every inch of this album. Some of the song standouts are “Heaven Knows”, “Back On The Market”, and “You and Me”. If you are looking for girly pop vibes, look no further than Diva of the People.

Organizations to Support

As a society, we tend to feel helpless when it actually comes to making the world a better place. We feel like our actions are too small to make a difference, but it only takes one domino to cause an entire ripple. Here are two organizations, one national and one right here in Indiana, that you can donate to or volunteer at to make a difference.

Movement Innovation Collaborative is an organizer-led effort targeting “building an ecosystem that honors the collective imagining of each of our past and present movements towards a future deeply rooted in racial justice.” You can help get more BIPOC young people to vote and create centers and movements for people of color in California. All you have to do is sign up through this link to be added to the newsletter to learn about future opportunities to help!

Earth Charter Indiana is an organization located in Indianapolis that “exists to inspire and advance sustainable, just and peaceful living in Indiana; aimed towards getting kids involved.” They have many different initiatives, including a 5-week climate camp where adults can be counselors, a food equity immersion opportunity, bilingual eco-therapy designed for BIPOC students, and so much more. You can find information on these programs at the link below and follow them on Instagram to keep updated as well!