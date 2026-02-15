This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Ball State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Valentine’s Day is coming up, and that means just one thing: gift idea time! Valentine’s Day can be expensive between the gifts, dinners, and outfit plans, but it doesn’t have to be. Here are five super cute ideas to gift your significant other or bestie!

Custom Picture Frame

Many stores sell cute and cheap picture frames that are easily customizable. Some good shopping options would be Goodwill, Target, or 5 Below! From there, find the cutest picture of you and your valentine to print out at your local library. You can customize it by adding some cute stickers and fun doodles to the printed picture. Assemble it all and you have a super thoughtful and adorable gift!

Custom Gift Basket

A gift can be assembled with a variety of budgets. Hitting up the local Dollar Store or Target will allow you to pick out cute essentials customized to your special person. Some ideas for this would be to pick out their favorite snacks, drinks, and beauty products to assemble into a small basket that you can purchase anywhere. Add a cute note explaining the gifts to the basket and you’re all set!



Homemade Cards

Expressing one’s feelings in a handwritten note can be more heartfelt than any expensive gift. Find some construction paper and markers and go to town. Be creative and let your artistic abilities shine! Inside the card, let your valentine know how much you appreciate them. Time and effort speak more volumes than money ever could.

Friendship Bracelets

This is the perfect gift for your best friend or partner! Friendship bracelet kits have taken over the craft market and can be purchased almost anywhere. Choose your gift receiver’s favorite colors and make yourself a matching one. Not only is this gift easy and cute, but now you and your valentine can twin!

Flowers

You can never go wrong with some Valentine’s flowers. Whether you buy real flowers, chocolate flowers, or make your own, flowers are a Valentine’s staple. If you choose to go the artsy route, there are thousands of tutorials online to create paper, pipe-cleaner, clay, or even guitar-pick flowers. You’re sure to wow your valentine with this classic gift!

​​

Though this time of year can be a bit stressful, it doesn’t have to be! Just remember that any gift is amazing when it comes from the heart. With these five ideas, hopefully your creative gears are turning. Expensive holidays don’t need to be expensive when you do them right. No matter who you share this special day with, have a happy Valentine’s Day!