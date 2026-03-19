Conan Gray Concert Review 2026

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Ball State chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The first time I saw Conan Gray was March 26, 2022. I was a junior in high school, but had discovered his music in 2019. The moment I saw him take the stage four years ago, I fell in love. Due to the global pandemic, I was not able to see him for a few more years. However, since 2022, I have seen him multiple times; the most recent of which being the 2026 Wishbone World Tour. On February 21, 2026 I got to go see Conan Gray at the Fishers Event Center in Indiana. With a capacity of 7,500, this was the largest venue I have seen him in; congrats to Gray! The concert was incredible, as always, and I had a truly amazing experience.

Before the show – Gray invited his fans to an experience unlike he’s provided before. In each town of the location he’s playing in, fans have the opportunity to visit a local coffee shop for themed drinks. The Fishers location was at Niyyah Coffee. Due to my naivete, I arrived at the location an hour after the event began. Upon my arrival I was greeted with a line that wrapped twice throughout the entire building, and so much to my dismay, I found myself at the end of the line with an over three hour wait ahead of me. Within that time, I had the opportunity to witness all the creative outfits fans had made inspired by the Wishbone album. With costumes ranging from sailor suits to Conan Gray banners, the crowd was bright and inspiring.

The Venue – Pulling up to the Fishers Event Center was a very easy process with cheap parking available for purchase. The lines to go inside were short and efficient as well. The merchandise lines, on the other hand, were like the coffee shop line with people stretching around the venue. On the first floor, there was a photobooth opportunity to have your picture taken in front of a wishbone statue and backdrop. The venue included a designated photographer to use your phone for quick, easy pictures and allowed the line to move insanely fast. My seats were also perfect! Although they were in the back of the arena, there were no bad seats to begin with. I was right next to the food lines, which meant I had the entire back section to stand or dance around if I did not want to be in my seat. I purchased some water, sat down, and let the anticipation begin.

The Concert – Gray began his show the same way he did the first leg of the tour: with “bad idea right?” by his best friend, Olivia Rodrigo. Right as the lyrics got to “I know I should stop–”, all the lights went off and the concert began. Then came Gray riding his bicycle onto the stage in his white sailor outfit. He looked as beautiful as the first few songs he sang, which were “My World” and “Never Ending Song.” This immediately pumped up the audience and the concert went sailing!

His stage was shaped like a wishbone with a beautiful backdrop of a field and sunset. Depending on the mood of the song, the sky would change from a warm sunny day to a cool purple rain. My favorite part of the show was the acoustic section in which he performed at one of the wishbone ends, where he sat on a log surrounded by a fake bonfire. This was the campfire portion of the show where he chose a surprise song to sing on his guitar. I was lucky enough to hear “Comfort Crowd,” which is one of my top five songs of his. The crowd erupted as the song began, and realization set in about what song was being sung. Later on in the show, he did another surprise song, except this time he chose one lucky audience member from the pit to break a wishbone with. Whoever got the bigger half of the bone got to choose the next song. The lucky fan of this show was a girl dressed like carrot cake (Conan’s fave) and she chose to hear “Alley Rose.”

The show flew by all too quickly, and after almost two hours, Gray sang “Caramel” in a sparkly blue band uniform and exited the stage. The post-concert-depression set in as I walked to my car and accepted that this beautiful night was over. There were many more memorable moments of this concert, more than which I can name. All I can say is that Gray is an excellent performer who deserves so much more publicity than he receives. He sounds better live than any artist I have seen, and if you have the chance to listen to his music, you should. I know you will fall in love.