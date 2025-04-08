This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Ball State chapter.

With warmer weather on the rise, it’s the perfect time to spruce up your wardrobe. As wonderful as it can be to refresh your closet for a new season, it can also be intimidating. Here’s a guide with some easy-to-follow patterns for this spring that span across aesthetics to help inspire a few new staples for the approaching sunshine and summer weather.

Along with the recommended pieces in this guide, I also encourage thrifting for the spring! I am an adamant thrifter and have been for much of my life. Even if you aren’t, it’s never too late to start. Check out local thrift stores or boutiques for more cost-friendly, eco-friendly, and sustainable clothing. If in-person shopping isn’t your thing, try ThredUp, Poshmark, or even Etsy. Some of my favorite staple pieces have come from second-hand stores, so I would strongly recommend keeping an eye out for these categories on the shelves of your local Goodwill. Oftentimes, these stores will carry similar products to the ones I recommend for this spring!

Polka Dots

Polka dots gained significant popularity during the mid-19th century, the name stemming from the rise of the polka dance as well as the growth and advancements in textile machinery during the Industrial Revolution. The evenly spaced, round dots are an easy pattern to style, highly versatile in color, and remain timeless many years beyond their invention.

Princess Polly polka dot mini dress – $58

Navy blue tie polka dot going out top – $36.80

White polka dot maxi dress – $185

Sheer polka dot layering top – $42

Maxi skirts

Maxi skirts have been a trending item that I have loved since the start of the year. With winter winds dying down, it is the perfect time to purchase. These skirts are extremely versatile, with some being frilly and feminine while others can be less structured. They can be long enough to keep you warm on chilly mornings until the sun comes up but also free enough to keep you cool in the sun.

These skirts are especially easy to find in thrift stores because they are worn in so many different styles by such a large range of ages.

White lacey basic maxi skirt – $44.95

Floral white maxi skirt – $58

Denim structured “rough riding” skirt – $168

Patchwork Urban Outfitters skirt – $129

Tiered blue skirt – $168

Footwear

Early this year, Dr. Martens’ brown Dunnet Flower full-grain leather sandals exploded on TikTok. Brilliantly, Dr. Marten’s also sold a matching brown purse. The shoes and bag were everywhere, with creators rushing to get their leather accessories to finish off their looks for the summer.

Luckily, even if sandals aren’t your look, there are so many chic shoe designs in fashion. This year especially. Florals—whether on sneakers or Dr. Martens—have taken over as they have in many springs before. Kitten heels are a feminine silhouette that won’t destroy your feet on an evening date out. Ballet flats, which continue the “soft girl” and feminine aesthetic, have become a timeless staple.

Dr. Marten Dunnet Flower sandals – $150

Steve Madden kitten heels – $99.95

Crochet square platform sneakers – $44.98

Everyday “songbird” bow ballet flats – $150

Embroidered floral Converse – $75

Collared tops

The “Peter Pan” collar is a specific style of top. It mirrors the style of the collar worn by the 1905 portrayal of Peter Pan in Peter and Wendy by J.M. Barrie. However, even if this collar isn’t for you, all types of collard tops have been a staple of menswear for decades, bleeding into feminine aesthetics in recent years. A collared top makes a perfect look for work or professional outfits that many of us will continue to wear at school or desk jobs before our warm-weather vacations! The silhouette manages to remain innocent and youthful while managing to be perfect office wear that won’t leave you sweaty by the afternoon.

Peter Pan collar puff sleeve blouse – $39.99

Embroidered floral collar top – $59

Casual cropped collar flowy shirt – $98

Women’s stripe button down “camp shirt” – $19.98

Linen

Linen is a fabric that also comes back every single spring and summer. The fabric is lightweight, allowing you to cover your skin as sun protection without getting too warm. The material comes in so many colors and styles and doesn’t hold sweat like other fabrics, like denim, may on warm days.

Teal blue linen maxi dress – $122.85

Linen front tie beige top – $95

Drawstring linen pants – $79

Stretch linen tank top – $88

Butter yellow linen mini dress – $75

Baby tees

The “baby tee” is a cropped t-shirt that is perfect for those who want a little more coverage. The shirt has the length of a crop top while keeping the high-cut neckline of a basic t-shirt. These shirts are available almost everywhere today in graphic, pattern, and solid designs.

Often this piece is styled in a youthful or girly appearance with other similar items, such as maxi or mini skirts or flared leggings, but they can also be easily worn with more structured pants, such as jeans or cargo pants, to juxtapose the feminine top with a more masculine bottom to create a more dynamic outfit.

Sardine graphic design baby tee – $22.99

Lettuce edge baby tee in navy – $22.99

Lavender solid baby tee – $56

Bow graphic design baby tee – $26.95

Spring brings a new wave of trends in the fashion world every single year, with this year certainly being no exception. I hope you incorporate these patterns into your closet this year while you spring clean and prepare things for rain, warm holidays, and summer in the distance! Which trend is your favorite for springtime?