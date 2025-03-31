Anime Recommendations from One Beginner to Another

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Ball State chapter.

Believe it or not, anime dates back all the way to the early 20th century. Now, there are hundreds, even thousands of different choices to watch. There’s shoujo (romance), shounen (action), kodomomuke (anime for kids), and each category has its subcategories. It can be incredibly daunting, especially for someone just starting. My anime journey started in high school when I spent an entire summer binge-watching the 1990s Sailor Moon anime. However, it wasn’t until recently that I fell headfirst into watching the genre. From one beginner to another, here are some recommendations to start your journey.

Fruits Basket (2019)

Fruits Basket tells the story of Tohru Honda. After losing her mother, she is homeless, living in a tent in the woods. When her classmate Yuki Sohma finds her, he invites her to live with him, his guardian Shigure Sohma, and his relative, Kyo Sohma. But the Sohmas have a secret. When hugged by a member of the opposite sex, they transform into animals from the Chinese zodiac. The family is headed by the cruel Akito Sohma. However, with the help of Tohru, things began to change for the Sohma family. There’s romance, mystery, generational trauma breaking, and not to mention, the animal versions of many of the characters are so adorable. I definitely recommend this to someone looking for a romance anime that has heart and a great storyline. I specifically recommend the 2019 remake; it is much more accurate to the manga, and the animation is beautiful. The 2001 anime only covers half of the series, and is very much a product of its time. However, it also has a lot of charm to it as well. You will fall in love with so many of Fruits Basket’s characters, no matter which version you watch.

Erased (2016)

Oh, Erased. The first anime I ever finished and what really kick-started my journey into watching anime. There are 12 episodes, meaning you could easily binge-watch it. The story begins with 29-year-old Satoru Fujinuma, an aspiring manga artist who works a dead-end pizza delivery job. One day while on the job, he sees a blue butterfly, which transports him back in time. Later, after being falsely accused of killing his mother, the blue butterfly reappears, and he is transported back into his elementary school body. When Satoru was young, students from his school were murdered, including Kayo Hinazuki, a young girl with a troubled home life. Saturo takes it upon himself to save the lives of Kayo and the other students. It’s full of mystery, with plot twists and a satisfying ending (at least, in my opinion). Erased is a great, short anime that anyone can enjoy.

Death Note (2006)

Even if you’ve never seen it, odds are you’ve at least heard some sound bites from this show on TikTok. Death Note starts with Light Yagami, a brilliant but bored high school student. When walking home from school one day, he spots a notebook labeled “Death Note.” When someone’s name is written in the notebook, they will die. Ryuk, a Shinigami (god of death) and the owner of the notebook, observes Light on his journey with the book. He begins killing criminals, eventually earning the name “Kira” from his online fans. Brilliant detective L is put on the case to solve the Kira murders. Later, we meet Misa Amane, Japanese pop idol and Light’s “girlfriend,” who also possesses a Death Note. Throughout the show, the cat and mouse game between Light and the police force is suspenseful, and oftentimes, you don’t know who to root for. It’s 37 episodes with many twists and turns, and animation that still holds up today. I highly recommend Death Note to advanced beginners, as it’s pretty heavy in some of its themes, but a fantastic story that’s not too trope-y.

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood (2009)

I’m on episode 13 and I love it so far. Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood is one season made up of 64 episodes. Edward Elric, a state alchemist, is on a journey with his younger brother, Alphonse, to find the Philosopher’s stone in an attempt to restore his missing limbs and his little brother’s entire body. Before the series start, the boys committed the “ultimate taboo” of alchemists: committing human transmutation to bring back their deceased mother. It’s sad from episode 1, but the relationship between the brothers is sweet, and the alchemy in the series is well set up. The side characters keep me intrigued, especially Winry, Ed and Al’s childhood best friend and a skilled mechanic. The series, much like Fruits Basket, is a remake. There is another series from 2003, but the 2009 one is much more faithful to the manga. I’m excited to watch the rest of the series and how it ends!

Attack on Titan (2013)

Widely regarded as one of the best anime, Attack on Titan’s final season premiered in 2021. I’m on episode 14, and it’s been a wild ride that’s only going to get wilder. Humanity is doomed because giant creatures called titans are attacking. At the beginning of the series, Eren Jaeger and his adopted sister, Mikasa Ackerman, lose their mother to one of these titans. Eren swears to destroy every last titan, and he, Mikasa, and their childhood friend, Armin, join the army to defeat them. Just a warning: this is not a happy show. Lots of people die. However, the fight scenes are incredible, and the soundtrack is top tier. This is definitely one to get into later in your journey, but it is still a fantastic watch. There are a few movies to go along with it and some spin-off episodes as well. Just don’t get too attached to the characters.

Anime can be daunting, but it doesn’t have to be. All you need are a few good recommendations. There are so many good options out there, including more I love that I didn’t mention. If these aren’t up your alley, odds are, there is something out there that is!