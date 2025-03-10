6 Crochet Projects to Start Your New Hobby

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Ball State chapter.

Crocheting seems like a daunting hobby to get into, but with the right starter project and some time, you can learn to make just about anything. I started crocheting in October 2023, and since then, I have made countless beanies, sweaters, and even concert outfits. Crochet is a very versatile craft, and getting use out of something you made with your own hands is very rewarding. Here is a list of some crochet tutorials I highly recommend if you’re just starting out. They may seem complicated, but some of the patterns are very repetitive and easy to follow as a beginner.

1. A Beanie

A beanie was my first project as a beginner crocheter. It took me a couple of tries to get the hang of the sizing, but once I figured out how to make the beanie fit my head perfectly, it became a staple project in my rotation. There are many different ways you can make a beanie, but this tutorial is the simplest way to do so – and how I prefer to make them. I do recommend using a bigger stitch like a half-double or double crochet for a faster project, but the beauty of crochet is that it’s all up to your personal preference! This project gets you comfortable repeating the same stitch as well as making the ribbed pattern that most crocheters love to use. Overall, a beanie is an amazing project to start with.

2. Star Garland

This project is a bit more advanced, as you have to make a magic circle, but once you get the hang of them, they’re super easy to make. Garland is by far one of the best crochet pieces you can make to spice up your home, and these stars are so fun to make. Whenever I have leftover yarn from a project and don’t know what to do with it, I make as many stars as I can. There are also ways to make the star larger to be used as a coaster or car hanger. This tutorial is very straightforward and gets you used to several kinds of stitches that you may not run into as often, making it a very fun and unique pattern. Once you finish the stars, I recommend making a giant chain with your yarn to have a sturdy string to attach the stars to, then hang them wherever you’d like.

3. Granny Squares

Granny squares have slowly become my favorite project to make because of the endless design options. The original granny square design is so beautiful and makes such good coasters, tote bags, and even a comfy cardigan. Granny squares are very easy to work with, as you can just continue making the square bigger to fit whatever project you’re making. They’re also simple and repetitive; making them has become second nature to me. Any project I make using granny squares goes a lot faster than working in rows. Once you get the hang of the original granny square pattern, you can move on to more intricate designs like the sunburst or heart granny squares.

4. Bandanas

Continuing with the granny square projects, this tutorial uses a similar technique of granny clusters to make a beautiful bandana you can wear anywhere. If you don’t wear beanies, this is a good alternative to still be able to wear your work; plus, this project doesn’t take too long to make, so you can always make multiple in different colors and patterns. They’re also super easy to dress up if you want a nicer bandana with scalloped edges. If not, you can easily make a basic triangle that will match any outfit you pair it with.

5. Granny Hexagon Cardigan

The hexagon cardigan is on the slightly more skilled end of beginner, but it’s still a great project to make once you get the hang of the principles. As said in the title, this project uses the granny square pattern that I’ve already highly recommended and then adds about two more sides to the project. When making the hexagon, it perfectly folds in half and makes a shirt sleeve, and all you have to do is connect one side to secure it, making it a simple pattern. This pattern is perfect for everyone because you can customize its size without worrying about changing the pattern too much; all you have to do is keep adding rows. This pattern will also teach you how to add ribbed cuffs to clothes, which will definitely be a difficult start, but the end product is worth the more advanced pattern. It’s also super easy to turn it into a t-shirt, pullover, or even a cropped cardigan, making it a very customizable clothing pattern.

6. Flowers

I am a big fan of making crochet accessories for friends and family as gifts. Everyone knows that a homemade gift matching their personality will always do better than a generic gift from a store. Another perk – smaller accessories like crochet flowers are perfect for beginners. There are a million different ways you can crochet a flower, but this tutorial is one that I use quite often. because these flowers work well as coasters but also as car hangers for your rearview mirror. Projects like these are great ways to use up small balls of leftover yarn that you may have lying around after a big project in any color combination. You can also make 3D flowers and turn them into a bouquet for a loved one – they’re truly so versatile.

Crochet may seem like a difficult hobby to pick up because of how wide-ranging the projects are, but finding a small project to start with is just the gateway to being a full-time crocheter. There are so many other amazing patterns that you can find for free on platforms like Pinterest and YouTube; once you get more comfortable with patterns, it’s easy to start free-handing your projects. Take it from someone who went from making wonky and oversized beanies to making full-sized blankets – start that crochet project!