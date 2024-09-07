25 Recommended Tunes for a Pregame

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Ball State chapter.

September 7, 2024 marks Ball State University’s first football home game of the semester. The Ball State Cardinals will play against the Missouri State Bears at 2 p.m. Before the game begins, students will gather across the parking lots of Schumann Stadium to tailgate. To start your tailgate off right, here are some hype songs to play while getting ready or at a pregame.

1. Memories by David Guetta: “Memories” is a song you can never go wrong with, and it always gets the party started. With a faster, but moderate tempo, it sets an exciting and fun tone.

2. How We Do (Party) by Rita Ora: “How We Do” encompasses the perfect tailgate vibe by keeping the setting casual and fun. It’s a lower-energy song, but the vibe progresses as the song does.

3. Heads Will Roll by Yeah Yeah Yeahs: A staple party song to get the pregame hype.

4. Welcome To My Island- George Daniel & Charli XCX Remix by Caroline Polachek: This song isn’t a traditional party song, but I think it should be. The beat is very house/techno, but if you want a song to put your friends onto, this is the one.

5. Prada- David Guetta & Hypaton Remix by casso: House music is where it’s at. This song gives the right amount of house & techno that allows for dancing.

6. In Da Club by 50 Cent: “In Da Club” has been a club classic for 21 years, and there’s a reason why.

7. Right Round by Flo Rida: This 2009 song is still relevant today. I like how the instrumentals sound like they go in a circle. In my opinion, it’s a great dance song.

8. You’re Lost by Lil Uzi Vert: Lil Uzi Vert really needs to make music like “The Perfect Luv Tape” again. Vert brought a certain type of hype to 2010s rap music that I don’t hear as much anymore.

9. I Love It by Icona Pop: This song hits the nail right on the head, even if the lyrics really don’t make any sense. I love it.

10. Good Girls Go Bad by Cobra Starship: Is the year 2009? Let’s all pretend. It’s so iconic that Blair from Gossip Girl has vocals on this song.

11. Glad You Came by The Wanted: I’m pretty sure every single girl born in 2003 or earlier knows this song word for word. I know I do. I’d recommend playing this song if you want to really feel the 2011 nostalgia.

12. 365 by Charli XCX: It’s still BRAT SUMMER, at least until September 22. I chose “365” over “360” because it just has more edge in terms of danceability.

13. New Bottega by Torren Foot: This song is all over my TikTok. This song encompasses what dance pop and house music should be.

14. Party All The Time by Hannah Laing: An electronic interpolation of “Party All the Time” by Eddie Murphy? Sign me up! I found this song over the summer, and it always gets me in the party mood.

15. Trap Queen by Fetty Wap: It’s very important to pay homage to the influential rap of the 2010s. If you want to do that, play this song.

16. Money Trees by Kendrick Lamar: A party classic, perfect for more casual house pregames.

17. Into the Groove by Madonna: Party. Essential. Song. Maybe it’s because I was raised on Madonna, but this is the ultimate dance song. Madonna even says “Come on! I’m waiting…” I would not keep her waiting, that’s for sure.

18. Scream & Shout by Will.I.Am: I knew when I first heard this song I had to dance to it at a party. Play this song and the party is all yours. The beat and electronic instrumentals within this tune say it all.

19. #Selfie by The Chainsmokers: CONTROVERSIAL OPINION, but I love this song. It’s so silly and fun to dance to. Yes, Chainsmokers, I do want to take a selfie.

20. Summertime Sadness- Cedric Gervais Remix by Lana Del Rey: Every college student is a little bit sad summertime is ending. So why not keep the party alive by playing this EDM remix of a classic Lana Del Rey song?

21. Bayside- Radio Edit by Obskur: I’ve been obsessed with house music lately, and this song scratches that itch. This song could be played at the beginning or end of a party. It’s a chill segway song to whatever vibe you want to gravitate toward next.

22. Just Dance by Lady Gaga: All I’ve ever wanted to do is just dance. Gaga got it so right.

23. Time of Our Lives by Pitbull: College is one of the major times of our lives. This song does the party justice.

24. Fancy by Iggy Azalea: First things first, I’m ready to tailgate Azalea. I think all the Ball State Cardinals are too!

25. Doses & Mimosas by Cherub: I’m saving the best song for last. “Doses & Mimosas” is one of the best party songs I’ve heard. From the instrumentals to the lyricism, this song has it all. Cherub says what a lot of people are thinking. They’re ready to party, and so are college students.

Next time you need perfect party music, put one of these songs on!