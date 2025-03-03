This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Augustana chapter.

The college experience comes hand in hand with a lot of research, so it makes sense that the campus library is often a one-stop shop for all one’s study needs. Meeting room? Check. Printing? Got it! That really expensive textbook you’ll use for one class and never again? If you can’t find a copy at your campus library, there’s a good chance that they can contact other libraries and track it down for you. While libraries are a pivotal part of university life, they’re often overlooked in other aspects of life when they’re not combined with the same structure as the dining hall and a Starbucks. Public libraries are a fantastic resource for a number of different projects and goals, and likely an underutilized resource in college communities that have their own campus collections.

So, what makes public libraries so special?

As the amount of truly public spaces that are accessible for everyone dwindles, libraries remain a beacon of knowledge and community in a world that cares more for profit than for peace. As traditional “hangout” spaces are made more exclusive (I hesitate to use the word “pay-walled”, but it’s certainly not inaccurate) and places like malls, museums, and even coffee shops become more focused on creating consumers than offering a space for people to simply exist, all a library asks is respect. Treat the items borrowed with care, return them on time, and there’s a plethora of resources available to you for free. You don’t even need a library card to access the services available on-site, and while obviously books, magazines, and other forms of media are plentiful, libraries often offer assistance with research and job-hunting, as well as access to the internet and WiFi.

Why visit a public library when the campus library is right there?

College libraries are undeniably a great resource for academic research, but not every service a library offers is school-related. Many universities will also have leisure reading collections and host events, but public libraries will generally have access to a greater amount and variety of topics that don’t necessarily fall under the “academic” umbrella. Growing up, the public library in my hometown hosted a number of fun and eccentric activities, from cooking and crafting to game nights, LEGOs, and even after-hours laser tag (I’m still very disappointed that that particular event is for middle- and high-schoolers and as such, I’m no longer able to participate). Public libraries also offer opportunities for students to further integrate themselves into the community and get off campus – even a change of scenery while studying might be the push needed to actually start that paper you’ve been procrastinating.

Overall, libraries offer dozens of resources that can bolster anyone’s tool kit (not just college students). They’re often centers of community, place emphasis on diversity and inclusion, and improve the accessibility of knowledge. Literacy is important! It can’t hurt to seek out the public library (or libraries) around your campus. Plus, if you’re bored, you can always find a book to read – and no, I (as a reader and a student worker at Augustana’s Tredway Library) am definitely not biased ;)