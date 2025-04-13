What You Need For a College ESA (Before the Paperwork)

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Having an ESA (emotional support animal) can be a huge help in campus life. I would not be able to get through college without Ginger- my 14 year old Maltese-Shih Tzu. She’s my best friend, encourages me to get outside and go on walks, grounds me during regular academic freakouts, and helps me keep a structure with feeding her, giving her meds, brushing her, and even getting sleep since she’ll be sure to let me know when it’s her bedtime(and thus, mine since she believes she needs to sleep on my legs)

Ginger, my ESA sitting on one of the quad chairs for some peoplewatching. Original photo by Keegan Quinn

But an ESA does require a lot of preparation, and not everyone may be suited for one. You need a suitable living space, training, a consistent source of supplies, and a good knowledge of your animal’s mind. That doesn’t even touch on the amount of paperwork most colleges require- which won’t be mentioned in this article as every college’s procedures may be different. I do not recommend getting an animal solely to be an ESA if you’re living in dorms. It is an atypical situation and knowing how the individual animal reacts to change will make the process so much smoother. Here’s a few questions to ask if an ESA is right for you.

Will your animal be a good esa?

Can they handle being alone for prolonged periods of time? This is especially more difficult for younger animals. Even if you’re a homebody, you still need to go to class. It’s rare for a college to allow for a student to have two emotional support animals, so an animal that is able to self-entertain tends to do better as an ESA. This is a case where older animals tend to do better. I have seen younger ESAs, but they require a good amount of work and may put you at risk for noise complaints.

Do they travel well? Unless you plan on staying on campus year-round, you’ll likely have to bring your ESA home on breaks. (Boarding is an option, but it can be very expensive for winter and summer breaks). Be it riding in a car, train, bus, or plane, they’ll need to be used to traveling.

Do they do well with lots of unfamiliar stimuli? College is loud, people may walk by their dorm, and they’ll be exposed to a lot of different stimuli. High-strung animals often don’t do well in these situations. Prepare your animal for this by introducing them to new, rapid stimuli, especially in situations where a person walking by may not want/be able to give them attention. Obedience training is great for this!

Will they be able to thrive in the space you’ll be living in? Different animals require different amounts of space, and bigger animals will require a bigger space. Dorms can be cramped, and a larger animal may easily get cabin fever while you’re out for classes. In general, I have not seen much success with larger ESAs in dorms. The most successful ESAs I’ve seen are under 30 pounds. For animals under 30 pounds (i.e cats, rabbits, small dogs), I’d recommend having at least a 2.5×2.5 foot area that is solely the animal’s for when they want space (This space may be larger for a larger animal). This could be a cat tree, kennel, etc. This safe area that is all their own will also help with the transition.

Ginger’s hidey hole under my bed. She likes to bring her favorite blankets and toys in to make the space her own.

Is an esa right for you?

-Are you prepared for this responsibility? It’s cliche when it comes to getting an animal, but an ESA should be wholly your responsibility. There’s nothing wrong with asking your roommate to refill a water dish if you’re running late, but that is your animal. You will not be with your parents to pick up after you. I’d only recommend ESAs to people with substantial experience being the sole caregiver to an animal.

Is your lifestyle compatible with this animal? This is another living being you are taking care of and needs company just as much as you do. If you plan on going out every night or hosting lots of parties, perhaps an ESA isn’t right for you as you may not be able to keep up with the animal’s needs without falling behind or putting more pressure on roommates. If you are going to have gatherings at your place, you are going to have to prioritize keeping an eye on the animal to ensure its comfort and safety. This can dampen your enjoyment of social gatherings- ask if that is a sacrifice you are willing to make.

Are you sure the benefits of an ESA would be beneficial for you? For some, the needs of an animal can be very helpful in maintaining routine, but for others it may add on more stress. The cuddles and companionship are nice, sure, but can easily be obtained through other means like stuffed animals, human friends, or volunteering at an animal shelter

Logistical Questions

Can you consistently obtain supplies like food, medicine, enrichment, etc? You could do this through a local pet supply store, or even online vendors like Chewy. Many vets will also do mail-order prescriptions!

On the topic of vets, is there one nearby, and are you able to get to it? We always hope nothing bad happens, but the possibility is always there- knowing local vets can be very helpful for emergencies. Additionally, you’ll have to keep a regular checkup schedule and keep them on track with their vaccines- most colleges only allow fully vaccinated animals to stay on campus.

If you have a roommate/s, are they okay with an animal? Make sure they don’t have anything like allergies, smell sensitivities, phobias, or general dislike/discomfort of animals. While they are not responsible for the animal, they will still be sharing a space with them.

Knowing your answers to these questions will help you make you and your animal have a great college experience. While an ESA can be incredibly beneficial to one’s mental and emotional health, they’re not for everyone, and that’s alright. I understand wanting to help homesickness and animal companions are great for that. Local animal shelters often are in high need of volunteers, and going to walk and play with animals on your own time may be a better alternative for both yourself and the animals. Either way, animals are still able to enrich your college life.