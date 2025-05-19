Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
I won’t lie to you, summer fashion is my least favorite kind of fashion. I love the layering of winter and fall but summer has just never been my thing. However, the recent fashion trends for this summer have been slowly but surely changing my mind. Based on what I have observed, here are some fashion trends for this summer:

  1. Baggy Jorts

Baggy jorts have been slowly coming back into trend but it definitely skyrocketed this past year. Paired with a baby tee, tank, or even a baggy shirt, baggy jorts have definitely grown on me.

AD 4nXclM3G0YXarkLDmANBEi0mu6dW0JQ wGvSE5RVQ3nC 9BiKPmtzO6jX K66mk7em4kcIHx kPzfRlo6uDPdx3lTy9OW8bs7GIBPU5tOcZQkyqGmezUigo8wsubmx0RnTMbyFTdo?key= OhSbMRzpNoq JjKRohzSw

2. Hibiscus 

I’ve noticed there is a hibiscus flower on everything. Earrings, necklaces, nails, shirts, skirts, etc. I suppose it is the epitome of a summer flower and it is very aesthetically pleasing so I hope no one is complaining because I certainly am not.

AD 4nXcAJ6V3JS6zG6mCPpKif RG1lEitrTHznjKwnC3cRcpILnh9F u81 6JTRK6S2njehB7rT4 tg6yTMGgK4T ERl0B4nCDwFsEIYF0 QzN uImC08dQHgWA2tSWVE5h3ozQivEmL1w?key= OhSbMRzpNoq JjKRohzSw

3. Plaid Shorts

I hope you’ve seen these the way I have. They are all over my pinterest boards. They’re super comfortable and kind of look like man boxers but you can wear them out

AD 4nXe35LJzTgIwwNtSN8Rm9K7uT7MxEvaHy9qKgKVIoORu is4TVShzxdbcSE5YI5jvvaOFCZIc0oyUJ6OD6G5xcwuQhJduO 8T7odW 2v zhDmd0aXw4myJ6Pm3yE ExO qwQna3S?key= OhSbMRzpNoq JjKRohzSw

4. Dress + Denim Vest

I wouldn’t say this is exclusively for summer, you can definitely use this combo in any season but throwing on a vest over a dress is a great way to give your outfit that extra oomph.

AD 4nXfarWaq ug6BVcxWqalVM1uZ o5sWYQxPk qmegPGLniOZG70mOha5 9RcrUCv4huNc5KDugGN2IHCKRy2 DZK5PhUtkfGTHAQZLIeTgjA7X4vg9atfz1fMsknpfd1lh MStwRFdQ?key= OhSbMRzpNoq JjKRohzSw

5. Flowy Trousers

I love these flowy trousers/pants. They’re comfy the way pajamas are but can be dressed up and down. I especially love the plaid ones but the plain white ones seem to be most common.

AD 4nXf9iNxjZQYJGRmCY9asxasw0z5MfTkgvtxAvBVkcsbYWHLH5tI ThfTjNxBBB2Pl xZqU4W9qgufP0PAUYWKYALR6R1pLyuS43GVEMxsBOU9yNKnILzf8WIoUgD2FiPj1uPmaFf?key= OhSbMRzpNoq JjKRohzSw

6. Adidas Shorts

These shorts definitely give a wonderful model-off duty vibe. They’re super comfy –which seems to be a common theme because we NEED to leave tight, short denim shorts in the past.

AD 4nXcx9p1xdTh2CyeOmEM kLIgwYuzqbjSf20YgA0QZCBW11IIvI08812yOB6BicwV22t8mjBckkm lpyz3cT6PJbPj1WCm72hjZLxGudcBjUUJoWqGgQpfItv83gosoxqU3nnawD cA?key= OhSbMRzpNoq JjKRohzSw

7. Vests

Vests have been trending for a few years now but the style of the vest is what is constantly changing. I no longer see those knitted and plain vests being worn anymore. The vests trending right now seem to be more office-siren and professionally friendly.

AD 4nXcf68vy9DkBlblv8NiPGKMEDHKPHKPzx0FeMmLaihuar8SBs Se3y7IdkIKv2Pxixwf ymz0LFpakVYVJ2qvwb6a8Ya7VRhPGuiBIg0FGZm8Eck8xYMeBBk13hBfCL7R2ZChrWc?key= OhSbMRzpNoq JjKRohzSw

My personal favorite are the baggy jorts. I know a lot of people don’t think they can pull it off but I advise everyone to give all of these a try! So, while summer fashion has never really been my thing, I have to admit, these trends are making me reconsider. Comfort is clearly taking over this season, and I’m not mad about it. From breezy trousers to statement vests and, yes, even the return of baggy jorts, there’s something refreshing about how effortless yet expressive summer style has become. You don’t have to love the heat to have fun with your wardrobe. Maybe this will finally be the summer I embrace both.

