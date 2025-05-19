The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

I won’t lie to you, summer fashion is my least favorite kind of fashion. I love the layering of winter and fall but summer has just never been my thing. However, the recent fashion trends for this summer have been slowly but surely changing my mind. Based on what I have observed, here are some fashion trends for this summer:

Baggy Jorts

Baggy jorts have been slowly coming back into trend but it definitely skyrocketed this past year. Paired with a baby tee, tank, or even a baggy shirt, baggy jorts have definitely grown on me.

2. Hibiscus

I’ve noticed there is a hibiscus flower on everything. Earrings, necklaces, nails, shirts, skirts, etc. I suppose it is the epitome of a summer flower and it is very aesthetically pleasing so I hope no one is complaining because I certainly am not.

3. Plaid Shorts

I hope you’ve seen these the way I have. They are all over my pinterest boards. They’re super comfortable and kind of look like man boxers but you can wear them out

4. Dress + Denim Vest

I wouldn’t say this is exclusively for summer, you can definitely use this combo in any season but throwing on a vest over a dress is a great way to give your outfit that extra oomph.

5. Flowy Trousers

I love these flowy trousers/pants. They’re comfy the way pajamas are but can be dressed up and down. I especially love the plaid ones but the plain white ones seem to be most common.

6. Adidas Shorts

These shorts definitely give a wonderful model-off duty vibe. They’re super comfy –which seems to be a common theme because we NEED to leave tight, short denim shorts in the past.

7. Vests

Vests have been trending for a few years now but the style of the vest is what is constantly changing. I no longer see those knitted and plain vests being worn anymore. The vests trending right now seem to be more office-siren and professionally friendly.

My personal favorite are the baggy jorts. I know a lot of people don’t think they can pull it off but I advise everyone to give all of these a try! So, while summer fashion has never really been my thing, I have to admit, these trends are making me reconsider. Comfort is clearly taking over this season, and I’m not mad about it. From breezy trousers to statement vests and, yes, even the return of baggy jorts, there’s something refreshing about how effortless yet expressive summer style has become. You don’t have to love the heat to have fun with your wardrobe. Maybe this will finally be the summer I embrace both.