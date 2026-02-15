Valin-time for an adventure:

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Augustana chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Valentine’s Day, whether you love it or hate it, love is in bloom.

I compiled a list of five date ideas around the Quad Cities that you can do with a partner, with friends, or even as a solo adventure this Valentine’s season.

1: Coffee and Coloring

Head to one of the many coffee shops in the Quad Cities, whether it’s one that you love or want to try, and grab a drink! You can bring coloring pages and art supplies, and enjoy your drink while falling into the meditative state of coloring. If you’re with another person, you can cut a coloring page in half, and each of you can color one side of it and then tape it together for a co-op masterpiece! ( I did this and it was so fun!)

2: Over look the Mississippi

Take an elevator ride up to the Skybridge in Davenport is an enclosed pedestrian bridge that looks right over the Mississippi and has a beautiful view of the Quad Cities. If you go at night, it is colorfully lit. This would be a good spot for Instagram-worthy photos.

3: Ice Skating

You don’t have to be going for the gold to get on the ice. No matter if you’re going up by yourself or with others, ice-skating is a fun way to embrace the cold weather and maybe even try something new.

Roosevelt Park in Davenport features an ice rink, as well as Frozen Landing in Bettendorf.

4: Candlelight Concert

Candlelight concerts bring the magic of live music with the soft and romantic scenery of candlelight. These often are a live Orchestra playing instrumental covers of popular songs. Here in the Quad Cities they are held at the First Congressional Church of Moline and tickets can be bought online through fever up.

5: Thrifting

Whether you’re just window shopping, buying a gift, or looking for something new to add to your collection; thrifting can be a great way to find new treasures! Whether you’re going to Goodwill or one of the Quad Cities, local antique thrift stores such as Fred and Ethel’s or Trashcan Annie’s, you never know what you’ll find!

Have a great season of love, whether you are spending it with friends, a love interest, or on your own. I hope you can have a lovely adventure.

Xoxo,

Keela