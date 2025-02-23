Three Reasons Why I Love Vibrant Coffeehouse and Kitchen

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Augustana chapter.

The quad cities are known for their endless amount of drive-thru coffee and energy bars, but is there some place for the people who prefer to sit down and sip their drinks slowly? There is, and it’s called Vibrant Coffeehouse and Kitchen. It has two locations in Moline and Bettendorf, and it’s perfect to sit down on a couch, drown yourself in coffee, and lose track of time. I have other reasons for loving Vibrant, however. This was the first coffeehouse I ever visited in the quad cities, and it was the place where I tried my first energy drink. Because of that, Vibrant will always have a special place in my heart, but I know that reason alone is not to convince others to check it out. So, here are the top three reasons why I love Vibrant and why I think you should pay it a visit today.

It’s student friendly.

Unlike other cafes, Vibrant loves its students. There are multiple cozy couches or wooden chairs that students can lounge on while doing schoolwork or catching up with a friend. It also has free WiFi so students can access their homework efficiently and allows people to stay as long as they want (as long as they don’t stay after closing hours). What really attracts students to Vibrant, though, is their student deal on energy drinks. If you show your student I.D. to the cashier and you’re from Illinois or Iowa, you can get an energy drink for just $3.95, which is a lot cheaper than other places in the quad cities, but the brews still pack a powerful punch of flavor. On a budget, craving an energy brew, and got some homework to do? Vibrant is the place for you. Head on over there to pick up an energy drink in less than five minutes, or stay for a few hours to finish up that research paper.

It has a ton of food options.

Although many cafes across the quad cities have fantastic energy drinks, they don’t have as many food options, which can be a bummer for hungry customers. However, Vibrant will make sure that they satisfy your every craving. Looking for a hearty breakfast meal? Vibrant has everything from cinnamon rolls to egg sandwiches to bagels and avocado toast. Is it closer to lunchtime? The iconic coffeehouse has even more options such as Autumn Cobb salad, their California B.L.T., or their White Cheddar Mac & Cheese with Bacon Bits, which is an Augustana College favorite. Don’t need as much or looking for something sweet? Vibrant has it all! Wide variety of ice cream flavors? They got it! Freshly made cakes and cookies? Right at the front counter! Even crepes? Their vanilla crepe cake with chocolate fudge is a new favorite at Vibrant! No matter what you want to eat, Vibrant has it all. I first tried Vibrant for their drinks, but I keep coming back because of their fantastic food.

The environment.

Vibrant is a place like no other, and that’s because of its heartwarming environment. There’s always people scattered across the building lounging on soft couches with smiles on their faces and drinks in their hands. Lively chatter lightens up the coffeehouse, but it is never at an overstimulating level, which allows the students to concentrate on their schoolwork. Some people can be found looking at shirts or art supplies Vibrant has for sale, others staring at the cans of soda lined up in an open refrigerator, and the rest are standing in line in front of the cashier. I have never met a barista at Vibrant who didn’t greet me with a smile, who didn’t ask what I was doing, or made a drink I didn’t finish within five minutes. If I just want to escape the world for a little bit, I go to Vibrant because it’s a unique and cozy corner of the quad cities. Everyone is welcome to bathe in their positivity and love. I recommend Vibrant to my friends not only because of their drinks and food, but because it’s a great place to go if you need a little light in your life.

Vibrant Coffeehouse and Kitchen is one of my favorite places in the quad cities, and I hope you can love it as much as I do. Even though I tried to describe it using this list, you have to experience Vibrant in person to get the true experience, so I hope you can visit it today.