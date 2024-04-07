The world is too loud today
So I’ve tried to flee from it
Only to run right back into its arms
Open wide with bent fingers
The world is too loud today
I can feel it twisting inside me
Folding up my organs like they’re play dough
Knife at my stomach trying to break out
The world is too loud today
You shut up demons by silencing them
But I’ve learned that you cannot silence a planet
While its scream breaks a glass ear
The world is too loud today
Too, too loud for me
So grab my hands from my head
And trap them inside the warmth of your heart
Take me where the world can’t reach me
Where I can rebuild my shattered walls
I’ve crumbled at the throne of Earth
But one day I won’t be afraid of its roar
Shaking my walls like an earthquake
I know it will never tear me down again