This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Augustana chapter.

The world is too loud today

So I’ve tried to flee from it

Only to run right back into its arms

Open wide with bent fingers

The world is too loud today

I can feel it twisting inside me

Folding up my organs like they’re play dough

Knife at my stomach trying to break out

The world is too loud today

You shut up demons by silencing them

But I’ve learned that you cannot silence a planet

While its scream breaks a glass ear

The world is too loud today

Too, too loud for me

So grab my hands from my head

And trap them inside the warmth of your heart

Take me where the world can’t reach me

Where I can rebuild my shattered walls

I’ve crumbled at the throne of Earth

But one day I won’t be afraid of its roar

Shaking my walls like an earthquake

I know it will never tear me down again