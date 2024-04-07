Her Campus Logo Her Campus Logo
This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Augustana chapter.

The world is too loud today

So I’ve tried to flee from it

Only to run right back into its arms

Open wide with bent fingers

The world is too loud today

I can feel it twisting inside me

Folding up my organs like they’re play dough

Knife at my stomach trying to break out 

The world is too loud today 

You shut up demons by silencing them

But I’ve learned that you cannot silence a planet

While its scream breaks a glass ear

The world is too loud today

Too, too loud for me

So grab my hands from my head

And trap them inside the warmth of your heart

Take me where the world can’t reach me

Where I can rebuild my shattered walls

I’ve crumbled at the throne of Earth

But one day I won’t be afraid of its roar

Shaking my walls like an earthquake

I know it will never tear me down again

Olivia Fleming

Augustana '23

Hi! My name is Olivia, and I am a freshman at Augustana college. I am studying Psychology, English, and Creative Writing. With the hope of becoming a clinical or forensic psychologist. This is my first year writing for HerCampus and I specialize in poetry and fictional writing. Some of my hobbies include writing (obviously), traveling, passing time with friends, and playing the cello. At college, I am a part of the literary magazine, psychology club, NAMI, the orchestra, and some leadership and service clubs. One fun fact about me is that I have traveled out of the country five times!