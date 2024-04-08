(After Anna Picton’s “I’m not just a girl”)
My body is an art,
myself a masterpiece of freckled flesh and bones that creak
I’m tired of our overkill attitudes trying to be unique
We can be ourselves without the approval that we seek
We are more than what we want to be for a lover or our friends. ‘
In our quest for individuality, it feels it has no end
We don’t have to simplify ourselves to fit a mold
Girls are more that silly
we have dreams
we are bold
I am not just a girl
I am more than just my gender or my breasts
I’ve got smartsm wits and charm
I always ace my tests
We have voices, we have passion
It’s time to take action
Dismantle that glass ceiling
Be valid in our feelings
That through our efforts and our strength
We will overcome patriarchy