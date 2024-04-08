The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Augustana chapter.

(After Anna Picton’s “I’m not just a girl”)

My body is an art,

myself a masterpiece of freckled flesh and bones that creak

I’m tired of our overkill attitudes trying to be unique

We can be ourselves without the approval that we seek

We are more than what we want to be for a lover or our friends. ‘

In our quest for individuality, it feels it has no end

We don’t have to simplify ourselves to fit a mold

Girls are more that silly

we have dreams

we are bold

I am not just a girl

I am more than just my gender or my breasts

I’ve got smartsm wits and charm

I always ace my tests

We have voices, we have passion

It’s time to take action

Dismantle that glass ceiling

Be valid in our feelings

That through our efforts and our strength

We will overcome patriarchy