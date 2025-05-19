The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Augustana chapter.

I graduate in a week. A statement that doesn’t feel real. But there’s so much excitement within it. I have had such a journey throughout these 4 years and as is common with my end of year writing, I will once again share some grains of wisdom as I prepare to walk the stage and move forward with the rest of my life. Eagerly into the unknown I go!

Feel all the emotions.

It’s okay to feel scared, confused, unsure, and relieved that your time at college is coming to an end. Don’t let anyone tell you your feelings are invalid and be sure to process your feelings in the midst of exam stress. Whether that be through journaling or talking with a friend or other member of your support system.

Don’t hesitate to advocate for yourself and others.

Just because this was my last year, doesn’t mean my care for the future of my peers and campus has decreased. I have always cared for the future of this campus and especially through my time in my Feminst Theories course this spring, I have been able to speak out about the causes I believe in new ways with passionate classmates!

Once again, know your worth.

Throughout my time as a hercampus writer, I have written a lot about my journey to self-love and confidence. As I am preparing to go into the adult world and start applying for internships and jobs, I will be continuing to deal with people who want to undermine my successes. Unfortunately that is apart of life, but I have learned to rise above a lot of critisms through the lens of thought that these “haters” are jealous of the work I’ve done and the success I’ve had. Don’t shrink yourself down or dimish your accomplishments for others. You have worked hard!

4) Pass on your wisdom and help others when you can

Be the support you need for yourself by “adopting” underclassmen and being there to help them navigate through college life. Even if its as simple as giving someone a ride or telling a friend what professors to avoid. Sharing the wisdom you’ve aquired over the years could mean so much and lead you to having such a positive impact on someone’s college experience.

5) It’s okay to grow apart from people you once thought were forever.

When I first came to Augustana, I was unsure of myself and where I fit. I was in a fresh relationship and was still close to my highschool friendgroup. Over time, these friends and even some on campus faded or ended unexpectedly. Nothing prepares you for that, but it’s not the end of the world. The me I am now is much more sure of herself and it took those and other relationships to end for me to find myself. Some people come into our lives for a brief moment and others last a lifetime. But it doesn’t make those relationships any less important or impactful.

6) New experiences are never ending

Even as your college years wind down, there are still places and events to go to! Classes to explore and even things as simple as taking a different route to class can make routine and campus more exciting. When everything has the potential to be a “last”, it pushes you to be a bit more spontaneous. But even if you didn’t do much this year, there are so many more years of life to live. College will not be the only opportunity for fun and growth.

7) Continue to strengthen bonds with your professors

Not only will you make their days by taking a genuine interest in their profession, if you need guidance on next steps or even a job recommendation these bonds can really be a stepping stone into your post college future. Plus they have years of experience that you don’t and could help you out in a variety of ways. Office hours are your best friend, especially as you move into those upper level classes,

8) It DOESN’T MATTER

I promise you that everything causing you stress, all the petty drama and fights….DONT MATTER. When the end is in sight and you’re preparing to walk the stage, you won’t remember that paper that tanked your grade or the party you didn’t go to. You’ll be focused on the future with gratitude (and maybe some relief) for your time in undergrad!

9) Graduation in itself is a huge accomplishment

It doesn’t matter how many cords you’ll have or whether or not the dean’s list was something you accomplished every semester. Getting to walk the stage is a privillage. To live in a world where not everyone can afford to go to a 4-year college is a privilage. School isn’t always a walk in the park, sometimes it’s filled with breakdowns and failed classes. But despite it all, you made it! Give yourself a pat on the back

10) Life continues on but it’s okay to not know what’s next

We are in our young adulthood. It’s okay to give ourselves some grace and make some mistakes. To not know fully what life is going to look like is NORMAL. It may look like all your classmates are getting engaged, going to grad school or just have it all figured out. But I promise you, we may be at all different stages but we are still experiencing life for the first time. We cannot have it all worked out immediately. Besides, social media isn’t the most accurate gauge.

I hope these last bits of knowledge strayed from the cliches and left you all with some good advice to stash away. Because in a blink of an eye, this will be your future.

