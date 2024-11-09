The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

It has been quite an emotional week for everyone, no matter who you voted for or what you believe. The election on Tuesday, November 5th was one for the books. Both candidates put up a fight and ultimately, Donald J Trump has won the election and will begin his second term of presidency. The goal of this article is not to sway you or push any of my own personal bias but to educate you on a few things to expect from President Trump based on his policies and promises that were made since he announced his campaign for 2024 on November 15th, 2022.

It is important to know that the listed proposals and policies do not include information about Project 2025 since President Trump has denied direct involvement with the initiative.

Economy

Trump discussed his proposal for a “matching tax” on trade. This tax would cause equivalent tariffs on countries that levy tariffs on U.S. goods. While the matching tax could support U.S. industries, it may lead to higher consumer prices and potential trade conflicts, indirectly affecting American taxpayers. However, this proposal would need significant legislative approval to take effect.

He also plans major tax cuts for the middle, lower, upper, and business class. These cuts could potentially increase minimum wage and benefit long-term economic growth. In contrast, the effects would widen income inequality. As well as policy-makers cutting spending which can cause an increase on taxes and increase of federal deficits which can lead to higher debt levels, interest rates, and risk of inflation.

Immigration

During his first presidency, he built 450 miles around the Southern US border and has plans to expand. However, a lot of these areas are privately owned or protected by the federal government. If Trump builds over these areas, the federal government will have to buy it or seize it through eminent domain–whose funds come from American taxpayers.

He also carried out a travel ban on seven Muslim majority countries for 90 days but faced very many legal challenges. The final version of the ban restricts entry into the US from those seven countries as well as Chad, North Korea, and Venezuela. Trump has stated he wants to expand this travel ban during his second term.

Trump has proposed to completely suspend refugee settlement as well. During his first term, he reduced the cap from a limit of 110,000 (Obama’s cap) to a record low limit of 15,000.

In contradictory to his initial stance on immigration, in an interview with The All-In Podcast, Trump stated, “Anybody graduates from a college [Including Junior Colleges] — you go in there for two years or four years. If you graduate, or you get a doctorate degree from a college, you should be able to stay in this country.” He proposed that green cards should be given to foreign nationals “automatically” though little information has been given in regards to this proposal.

Russia-Ukraine War

This will be a short explanation as there is not a lot he has said about it but Trump has promised to end the Russia-Ukraine War in 24 hours after speaking on his lack of support to how President Joe Biden and VP Kamala Harris have handled the situation.

Health Care

Trump proposed that the government or insurance should cover the cost of IVF treatments to protect access to reproductive options, amid concerns that strict anti-abortion laws could limit them. Many have issues with the idea because IVF is expensive, costing $15,000 to $30,000 per cycle, which would cause higher costs for taxpayers and insurance policy holders. Trump’s current stance on abortion supports a 15-week national ban with exceptions for rape, incest, or when the mother’s life is at risk, but he has claims that his preference is that states should decide abortion laws. Though he wouldn’t pursue a national ban, he hasn’t confirmed if he’d veto one if Congress passed it.

Abolish the Education Department

Trump wants to eliminate the Education Department. This could mean cutting federal funding for K-12 schools, which currently makes up about 10% of their budgets, although the impact would vary by region. This could lead to less financial aid, less monitoring of accreditation and enforcement of anti-discrimination laws, and higher financial burden on students.

Crime

Trump’s proposals include the death penalty for serious crimes like child rape, trafficking, and drug dealing. He also suggests stop-and-frisk policing, tougher juvenile penalties, and more protections for police officers. These measures could deter crime, promote justice, and enhance police power. However, the death penalty is costly and risky if errors occur along with that, stop-and-frisk can lead to racial profiling, harsher juvenile sentences can set back rehabilitation; and increased police protections might reduce accountability and in result, harming public trust. Trump also has plans to invest in law enforcement, expanding concealed carry rights, and reversing Biden’s gun policies. More law enforcement funding might improve safety but also would strain budgets. Expanded concealed carry could help people feel safer but may increase public risks and raises concerns about easier access to firearms and potential safety issues.

LGBTQ+ Rights

Trump’s proposals would define gender as either male or female based on birth and ban trans women from women’s sports. Similarly, he suggests reinstating the military ban on most trans people, along with limiting gender-related surgeries for minors. This may lead to discrimination, identity document restriction, and limited access to gender-affirming care.

I want to restate that no matter which way you voted or which side of politics you identify with, it is important to stay educated in your world and society. You are free to feel how you feel about the results of this election but your ability to learn and grow is your greatest asset, so please exercise it. Take care of yourselves and the people around you.