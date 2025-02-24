The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Around this time, it’s pretty common for people like me, and by that I mean seniors, to fall into a senior slump. They contract senioritis, a disease that seniors feel on a lethargically spiritual level, they become unmotivated, they get too ingrained in their feelings, etc. However, I am trying my absolute best to avoid this situation.

Yes, winter is a moderately depressing time, and I am sad to leave the place I have called home for four years. I have come to terms with the fact that there are people here I will never hear from, speak to, or see again. The feeling used to overwhelm me a lot more at the beginning of the year than it does right now (and that may change again towards the end of the year), but it has pushed me to embrace every moment.

Instead of moping about, and getting stuck in my feelings, I have decided that I want to be present and be a part of every possible moment I can, while I still have the ability to do so. I want to go out and party, go to bars, hang out with sorority sisters, attend events I normally wouldn’t, and get more involved with campus ministries.

Sure, I still struggle with going to and participating in things due to my low social battery, but I have made a vow to myself that I will be looking at things in a more positive way. I only have one life to live, and I want to make the most of it. This is especially true right now, because moments like these, where I am surrounded by my sorority, or I am black-out drunk, won’t happen once I graduate, as funny as it is. So this is my encouragement to you, the reader, to get out of your comfort zone and get out of your shell, before it’s too late. I am not saying you have to do any of the things that I am, or that you have to move at such a rapid pace, but instead, you should embrace what’s around you, because this life is truly a blessing! Enjoy it!