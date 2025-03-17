The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

After reading writing team member and friend Mak’s article on resolutions, I felt inspired to reflect on my own goals and see how they’ve been progressing. ( I suggest you read Mak’s article here before mine as it’s really good!) Anyways, a trip to my notes app is where I headed first. Back when I was thinking up my resolutions, I thought about doing it in a few different ways. I had always liked the idea of one specific word being in relation to my years resolution, but I found myself being too challenged by that task. To simply sum up my hopes and wishes in a single word was impossible. So I came up with 3! Connection, Creation, and Community are the three words and as such I’ll be going through each one, what I set to do within these goals and finally how far I’ve gotten in accomplishing them.

#1: Connection

Objectives: Looking within myself and finding a sense of spiritual fulfillment. Spending time with those whom I love and forming new bonds with people who support me and encourage my growth! Self-care, self-love and knowing my limits.

Progress: Uhhhh some progress has been made on this. On the one hand I have had the pleasure of making quite a few new friends during my J-term trip to Michigan but I have been incredibly struggling with spending time with the people I care about now that I’m back on campus. Perhaps it’s because it’s spring semester and both my friend group and I are incredibly busy whether that be with academics or whatnot. Regardless, I intend on making more memories with my friends my last two months before I graduate. I am SO THANKFUL to have my favorite class, Feminist Theories with a few of my closest friends though!!!! Even if I can’t always see them outside of our class time, it definitely helps the weeks feel more exciting. Also, in terms of spiritual fulfillment…I’m kinda at an impasse at the moment. I am going to campus church services twice a week, and have been prioritizing reflective moments, but I figure as this has been something I have always struggled with, I don’t imagine I will have it figured out in a concrete way anytime soon. But I’ve honestly made peace with this.

#2: Creation

Objectives: Making beautiful things whether it be poetry, photography or something else and putting it out in the world. Not letting fear of perfectionism stop me from bringing more artistry into my life.

Progress: I’m actually really proud of myself with this particular goal! I am doing a lot of making, not only for class but also for my personal projects as well as just simply for enjoyment. When dealing with mental health struggles, I tend to hit a wall creatively but by prioritizing my passion projects, I have been able to have so much fun and just love being able to do something for myself that nobody can take from me. Plus there’s such beauty in being able to create. I like sharing it with others of course but some things are meant to stay mine.

#3: Community

Objectives: Helping others and having fun while doing it. Acknowledging the issues of the world and working to find solutions and aid to those who need it. Sustainability and being mindful of how the choices I make impacts the world.

Progress: I am also doing so well with this goal, especially with my courses this semester being all focused around social justice and activism. I am so excited to bring about a lot of projects and change to campus with my time left on it. I feel fulfilled when I’m working for others. I think of the three words, this one has been the easiest for me to follow through with. But even so, there is always room for improvement.

Overall, I am really proud of myself for the growth and adventures 2025 has provided me so far. I look forward to what the rest of the year will bring me. I’m forever grateful for the opportunity to better myself and make myself into the person young me would be proud of. I hope your year has brought you goodness and the opportunity to grow!