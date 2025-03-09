The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Who knew that one two letter word had such power. While I firmly believe that in most contexts, especially when it comes to autonomy and consent, no should ALWAYS be respected. But I’m talking in the context of making your desires, dreams, and projects a reality! I have dealt with rejection and push back many times throughout my life and academic career. This used to bother me a lot, and as such it deterred me from going forth with a lot of ideas.

Since getting involved more with advocacy efforts my junior year of college however, this has changed tremendously. College has been such a busy time for me, a time full of connections and opportunities. I feel fortunate enough to say that in my projects I have mostly had a positive experience with setting out on what I aimed to accomplish. But there have been quite a few times where that hasn’t been the case.

When launching my delivery service, HJC, of which I have talked about in a prior article, I initially intended on making it through an office on campus. Unfortunately, due to several reasons, this wasn’t feasible and I was told, “no”. This wasn’t something I had wanted to hear, but regardless I was determined to succeed. I chose an alternate path, and did things on my own. From acquiring supplies, making deliveries, to eventually starting the HJC movement, I didn’t let one no stop me.

Once my confidence grew in my ability to follow my goals independently, everything else started to fall into place. I grew better at talking to people, whether that be in class giving a presentation or making bonds with new friends on and off campus, I started to realize and own my power. Confidence comes, not super easily. But the more you push yourself and your boundaries, the easier it is to embrace all you wish to do and be.

These four years in college aren’t a forever thing. They go by so much quicker than you realize. By using them to their full potential, you can grow so much intellectually, physically and socially.But most importantly you can make strides and accomplishments that will carry with you through all your life!!!

When I look back on what HJC and my other projects have got me to do, from news interviews, to brand deals, to so many amazing conversations and connections with fellow Augie VIkings, I know that pushing past that no, has changed my life for the better.

Take that risk.

Pursue that project.

IGNORE THE NO!