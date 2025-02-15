My Top Three Energy Brews from Atomic Coffee and Energy Bar

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you couldn’t tell already, one of my favorite places to get an energy drink is Awake, but another coffee and energy bar I would recommend is Atomic. This drive-thru cafe is an iconic go-to for any Augustana College student, and after trying a few energy brews there myself, I can see why students rave about it on campus. But just like Awake, Atomic has twenty different energy brews, so it can be a bit overwhelming to choose which one to try, especially for customers visiting for the first time. Don’t fret though, because here’s a list of the top three energy brews I would recommend to anyone who needs an energy boost from Atomic. Hopefully this short list can make your decision-making a little easier while introducing you to the unforgettable deliciousness Atomic has to offer.

PMS

I’m starting the list off strong with my favorite brew from Atomic: the PMS. It’s the perfect combination of sweet pomegranate, tropical mango, and tart strawberry syrups to create an unforgettable energy brew. When I first tried this drink, I was almost overwhelmed by the explosion of flavor after just one sip. What I also love about this drink is that you can replace the pomegranate with peach syrup if you would prefer that instead. I mentioned in my last article that peach is one of my favorite flavors, and the addition of it in the PMS takes this energy brew to the next level. It adds a bold extra layer of flavor that will make this drink disappear in less than five minutes because you can’t stop sipping on it. No matter which “P” syrup you choose, the PMS from Atomic is sure to give you the extra boost you need to get through your day.

Strawberry Shortcake

If Augustana students had to come to a consensus on which drink was the best from Atomic, Strawberry Shortcake would come out on top. After just taking one sip, it’s easy to see why Augustana’s most loved energy brew is so popular. The brew has a fantastic balance between sweetness and tartness to make me feel like I was taking a bit directly out of a strawberry without tasting too artificial. Although this brew only contains one syrup, it does not lack any flavor when compared to the other drinks on the menu. If you still want an explosion of flavor on your tongue without it being diluted by other flavors or you’re just a massive fan of strawberries, Strawberry Shortcake is the perfect drink for you. Soon, you’ll understand why Augustana College loves this energy brew so much.

Pool Party

The final energy brew I would recommend to get from Atomic is Pool Party. Many quad cities natives recommended it to me when I first tried Atomic, and I’ll be honest I was pretty skeptical at first. The combination of blue raspberry and melon syrups in one drink did not sound very pleasant, but after I bought it, I quickly fell in love with it. The sweet and tropical melon flavor balances out the bold and tart blue raspberry well without one overpowering the other. You’ll still get an explosion of flavor on your tongue without being too overwhelmed by it. Even though this drink sounds too unusual to be good, I understand why quad cities natives love it so much, and would recommend it to you as well. So, if you’re craving something different but still energizes you, look no further than the Pool Party energy brew from Atomic.

These are all of the recommendations I have for you today. I hope they energize you as much as they energize me.