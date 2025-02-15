My Top Four Energy Brews from Awake Coffee and Energy Bar

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Augustana chapter.

I am a diehard energy brew drinker, and one of my favorite places to go get an energy drink in the quad cities is Awake Coffee and Energy Bar. I recommend it to all energy drinkers, whether you consume them on the regular or are trying it for the first time. However, Awake’s menu has eighteen different drinks to try, which can be a little overwhelming to choose from. So, as a seasoned Awake drinker, here are the top four energy brews I recommend when visiting my favorite energy bar.

Cotton Candy

I have a massive sweet tooth, so naturally I love cotton candy because of how sweet it is. However, I noticed that some cotton candy flavored drinks don’t actually taste like cotton candy. Although I appreciate bold fruity flavors, the drinks are missing the key sweetness of cotton candy, so they just taste like a fruit punch instead of the iconic treat. This is not the case with Awake, though. They use the perfect amount of raspberry, blue raspberry, and vanilla to create the perfect cotton candy flavor. The vanilla adds a sugary twist to the drink without being too overpowering, and the raspberries add a tart punch to cut through the sugar. Overall, the Cotton Candy energy drink from Awake is one of the best cotton candy drinks I’ve had throughout the quad cities, and if you have a massive sweet tooth like me, then this is the perfect drink for you.

Skittlez

I have always been a fan of fruity and chewy candies, so skittles have been a lifetime favorite of mine. When I first tried this drink at Awake, I was excited to try their interpretation of the candy, and I was not disappointed. They only use strawberry and kiwi syrup to create this delicious mix and nail the skittles taste. The drink itself is sweet while also having the bold fruity punch that comes with eating skittles. I was surprised that they resemble the candy well with only two syrups. Plus, they actually add skittles to the drink as well. My friends like to eat the candy right away, but I like to wait until the skittles have dissolved into the drink. They add on to the fruity punch and make the energy brew taste more like a skittle. If you love bold flavors and fruity candy, you have to try Skittlez from Awake.

Copy Cat

I didn’t even have to try this brew to know that it would be one of my favorites. Peach and Mango are two of my favorite syrups, so combining them into one brew creates one of the most fantastic drinks Awake has to offer. However, the combination alone isn’t the reason why Copy Cat is on this list. This brew includes something I have never seen on an energy drink before: rose petals. Honestly, I was a little unsure about the rose flavor because I have never had it before, but it makes the drink go from good to great. The mango and peach flavors can be overly sweet, so the rose petals tone them down a little without overpowering the fruit syrups completely. I’ve actually become a fan of the rose flavor after trying this drink! Plus, the bright red petals look gorgeous on top of the light pink drink. I would recommend getting this drink for just how it looks. So, if you’re looking for a well-balanced drink that still has a bold sweetness and flavors, Copy Cat is your new favorite.

Very Bear-ee

Although I am a skittles lover, gummy bears have to be my favorite candy of all time. I love how chewy they are and how there are so many different flavors of them. Personally, I love the green gummy bear from Haribou the most because the watermelon is like a fruity explosion in my mouth. When I first saw this drink in Awake, I wasted no time and bought it. And I would suggest that you should do the same, because this drink was one out of eighteen that made it onto this list. It combines blackberry, blueberry, raspberry, and blue raspberry syrups into one delicious energy drink. All of the flavors balance each other out so you can get the perfect blend of sweet and sour on your tongue without being too overwhelmed by one or the other. Plus, just like Skittlez, Awake puts actual gummy bears in this drink, which makes this brew even sweeter (flavor wise and in general). You should have seen my smile when I found green gummy bears in my drink, and I’m sure that you’ll smile as well as you chew on one after getting the Very Bear-ee energy brew from Awake.

Awake will always be one of my favorite energy bars, and these drinks help me love it more. I hope you go out and try these drinks when you’re in need of some energy and let them brighten up your day.