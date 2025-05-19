My Time as a Co-Correspondent of Her Campus Augustana

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There have been many ups and downs that I have experienced throughout my time in Augustana’s Her Campus. I joined the group during my freshman year, and was really excited about it. The way it was run during that year was phenomenal, inspirational, and something that I was always striving to recreate once that executive board graduated. Sophomore year, the newly appointed executive board fell apart, whether it be due to busy schedules, confusion, etc.

My current co-correspondent with me, Cristal, witnessed the downfall of the group by my side, our national standing being revoked, and the group dwindling to only a few members. But, Cristal, me, and a few other dedicated members (such as our senior editor, Janey), put in the work to rebuild the group brick by brick. While Cristal did massive preparation work, compiling files upon files of foundational documents to ensure that a downfall can never occur again, I completed requirements from the national chapter, and started networking to get more members. My sophomore year was a rough one in terms of Her Campus, but it gave us the motivation we needed to keep rebuilding.

When junior year began, we were able to start off strong, finally having access to everything we needed, as well as the partnerships with brands that would allow us to hand out samples. We began to grow into what the group is today, and members started to stick around. Senior year was one of the best years for the group, as we had not only a lot of members, but also a lot of dedicated members who wanted to put in the work it took to keep the club running smoothly. We also were able to make an impact on our campus community and the community surrounding our school (the local area), participating in service projects/events and raising money for several good causes.

Towards the end of my senior year, I also put in the work to make Her Campus a part of the Royal Neighbors program, a national group that provides funding for service projects and the like. I finally got the requirements we needed in order to accomplish this challenge, so the club should be even more well off once Cristal and I graduate. Cristal is leaving the new executive board with documents detailing everything they need to know, as well as a software system they can consult and look to in times of need. Our Instagram is doing extremely well this year as well, due to the hard work put into it from our social media director, Anna. Janey made sure to keep our website full of articles, while Emma, the marketing director, made sure the girls in said committee were inputting graphics to the group. Iratze, our events chair, did a fantastic job at putting together the events we had in terms of service, as well as the events we did during our weekly meetings. Our merch chairs, Sarah and Mimi, came out with the cutest winter merch for the group, and our treasurer Paloma made sure our finances were in order.

I can’t thank the ones who dedicated their time and energy into the group enough for just how efficient they functioned, and how essential they were to the team. Even members who had no position accomplished so many great things, and I am so proud to see the way this group has flourished and grown over the years. I am sad to be leaving a position and group that has influenced my life for the better, and given me a safe space to spend time with others and excel in my skills, but I will always be grateful for what I can take away from the experience I have had with the group. I am confident that the newly appointed executive board will take care of this precious group, and they will take care of it well. I wish everyone the best as I move forward from this chapter of my life, and I am blessed to be leaving with the knowledge that Her Campus Augustana will live on for many more years to come.