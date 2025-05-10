The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you have been keeping up with my articles for a while now, you’ll remember my “Why You Should Try Moxie QC Today” piece that I uploaded to HerCampus near the beginning of second semester. At the time, I had only tried two drinks from there, which wasn’t enough to make a list of recommendations for you guys. Now, however, I have tried enough drinks from Moxie to write an article about my top three favorites. For this article, I’m only going to talk about their protein shakes because I’ve tried more shakes than energy drinks from there, although stay on the lookout for a future article covering my favorite energy drinks from Moxie! Anyways, let’s move on to the main topic of this piece: my three favorite protein shakes from Moxie QC.

Confetti Cake

I love anything that is funfetti flavored, so as soon as I saw this drink, I had to try it. And after one sip, it became one of my all-time favorite protein shakes. There is a smooth and creamy vanilla flavor that dances on your tongue and it feels like you’re taking a bite straight out of a buttery funfetti cake. The shake itself is a pure white, but a ton of rainbow sprinkles are added into the shake to give it a much-needed pop of color. Sometimes I feel like sprinkles can ruin a sweet treat because of their artificial taste, but that is not the case with the Confetti Cake protein shake. They melt into the shake and boost the sweetness, transforming the shake from a plain vanilla into a signature Confetti Cake. Whether you’re celebrating your birthday or just got a major sweet tooth craving, this drink is perfect for you.

The Monster Cookie

I like peanut butter, but I don’t always love it in my drinks and other desserts. It’s really rich and can overpower other flavors really easily to the point where I feel like I’m eating a jar of peanut butter when I just wanted a simple cookie. When I ordered the Monster Cookie from Moxie, I didn’t realize that it had a peanut butter base. Honestly, I just thought that it looked good and I wanted to try it. Had I known that it had peanut butter in it, I probably wouldn’t have tried it. Thank God that I didn’t know, however, because this is one of my favorite protein shakes. The peanut butter flavor is strong but not overpowering and blends wonderfully with the vanilla syrup. Chocolate chips, peanut butter chips, and m&ms sprinkles throughout the shake added a lovely surprise to each sip. There were a lot of ingredients, but they worked together to create a balanced but delicious drink. Who needs an actual cookie when this protein shake from Moxie is just as delicious and packs even more flavor?

Brownie Batter

After trying a protein shake with a vanilla base and loving it, I was curious to see if the drinks with a chocolate base were just as delectable. Brownie batter seemed like the perfect one to try because its main focus is on the chocolate base instead of another flavor. Now, if you’re a chocolate lover, you have to listen to me: drop everything and run to Moxie right now in order to buy this drink. Trust me, it’s delicious! The chocolate flavor is rich and flavorful without being too sweet or too bitter. Milk chocolate sauce sliding down the inside of the cup and vanilla whipped cream take this drink for just good to delectable. It was still rich and fudgy like a brownie even though it was a protein shake. Seriously, where are my chocolate lovers at? I have the perfect drink for you all.

As I have stated in my last article covering Moxie QC, the healthy energy and protein shake bar is seriously underrated and deserves more love than it is currently getting, especially from Augie students. After a long day of classes and extracurricular activities, a delicious protein shake is the perfect way to treat yourself. Whether you’re craving a healthy shake or in need of some energy, make your way down to Moxie QC! You will be satisfied no matter what drink you get!