Moving Forward: A Reflection on My Time as Her Campus Augustana’s Senior Editor

When I was a freshman in college, I was unsure of where my place was in the world. I still at 22 am searching for that place. That being said, when I was walking across the sea of clubs and organizations at the annual activities fair during welcome week, I didn’t know what to expect or honestly what I was doing.

But then I found two smiling seniors, Co-correspondents Shubi Sharma and Michelle Quinn who both uplifted me and made me seen for the first time that day, They both hyped me up, took my picture in the makeshift photo booth, and then invited me to the very first Hercampus meeting of the year! When I first went to Olin 302, there were so many people, I had to take a seat on the hallway floor! So many people were passionate about what this organization was and how it was going to grow.

Through my first year, I wrote only a handful of articles, but I got inspired to keep writing while balancing a lot of mental health stress on top of my academics. When spring time came around, I even ended up for a time being a member of the sorority my hercampus exec members were a part of. Having the amazing opportunity to learn from and be in community with these amazing women, has still stuck with me to this day.

When things fell into trouble my sophomore year, myself along with Bryn and Cristal, worked together to keep the chapter running smoothly. Getting to become an exec member with these two powerful women alongside me was an honor. It was far from an easy and unstressful process, but we managed to exceed what we set out to. Plus now I was able to encourage my team and help it grow!

Junior year is when things really got fun! Not only was I able to recruit friends from my poetry class to join my team, the club itself was really thriving! Each group was inspired and meetings were a highlight of my weeks! I even got to spotlight a different member of my team every week and had a special writers night where we painted rocks and got to know each other. During this time I also hosted a lot of open mics where chapter members would blow me away with their works.

Now it’s the end of Senior year and this group, which has become such a constant support for me, is coming to an end. Throughout the year I got to see my continuing team members grow stronger in their craft and meet new members that will continue to grow the group further. I also got to see my position be given to a dear friend of mine, Mak Winkiel who I have no doubts will lead with passion and keep the writing team thriving! I think the first year I was would be incredibly proud of the woman I am now.



I want to thank not only the team of writers who consistently wrote for me over these last few years but also Bryn. Cristal and the rest of Hercampus Augustana for providing me with some of the best memories and the ability to do what I love: Write! I wish the group and everyone well in their future endeavors.



Signing off for a final time, Senior Editor Janey Locander