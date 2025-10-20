Letters to Narnia: Difference, Love, and National Coming Out Day

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Augustana chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

dear friend,

I know right now is a difficult time to be different. It seems like every day, another glaring headline boxes us in, pushing us back into the shadows of the closet. But when existing, simply because of who you are, sets you apart, it transforms even everyday actions into radical acts of defiance. It’s a fascinating paradox, that to be willingly and publicly vulnerable in so many ways requires such strength and determination (I’m proud of you, no matter what stage you’re at).

It is a beautiful, extraordinary thing to stretch limits, to defy expectations, to be boldly and fiercely and quietly and gently yourself. And of all the things to make you brave enough to stand up, to embody courage because of love (whether it’s for others or yourself – or both), to me, seems like one of the best possible motivations.

This is not meant to be poetry. It’s not a dare, or a challenge, or a requirement. Whether or not you are able to step out of the constant winter of Narnia now (or ever) is none of my business or anyone else’s, and is about your safety and comfort above all else. It is simply a hand reached out, four years and counting after my own coming out, to say “I’m here for you”. You are enough. When you’re ready, there are so many amazing people waiting to meet you, to support you and to love you.

Love,

Kaitlin

As we approach the halfway point of LGBTQ+ history month, I considered how I’ve written about the events and observances in the past, and decided that an organized list of definitions and awareness days isn’t the best way to express myself (but if you’re interested, here are my previous articles on LGBTQ+ history month and National Coming Out Day). Thank you for reading :)