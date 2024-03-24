The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Augustana chapter.

When I was a child, I would lie to adults

about things I knew

and things I didn’t.

I purposefully got questions wrong

on tests far too easy for me

and would wait five minutes after I finished

to turn them in.

I asked questions I knew the answers to

and I would laugh along to jokes I didn’t like.

I do not know “me” without another

and I have no personality alone.

Everything I know about myself, I learned from others.

Everything I know about beauty, I learned from ugliness.

Everything I know about gentleness, I learned from the cold.

I perform the role of myself daily.

It is not natural and it is exhausting.

I lie to the friends

that I adopted a personality that is not mine

to make and maintain.

Prescription tretinoin clearing my skin

and soft warmth radiating from my body;

the stench of vanilla perfume and manipulation.

All this effort to make it look effortless.

I have played a role for so long that I do not know myself without it.

I am an impostor to myself—

I’ve created a life I am in love with,

friends and family I adore,

but I fear that it is not my own.

I fear I am not my own.