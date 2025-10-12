I Tried the Strawberry Shortcake Slush from Atomic with Strawberry Popping Boba, and Here’s What I Thought

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Augustana chapter and does not reflect the views of Her Campus.

If you know me, then you know I love the Strawberry Shortcake Slush from Atomic. I usually get it at the Rock Island location because it’s the closest to Augustana’s campus, but I’ve also been to the Bettendorf and Davenport sites as well. I specifically want to write about Davenport’s Atomic today because it offers something that the other two locations do not: strawberry popping boba.

I’m a big boba fan, but I’ve never had it in an energy slush before, so I wanted to give it a try. I drove out to Davenport and ordered the Strawberry Shortcake slush with popping boba. It was around $7, which is a little more expensive than what I expected, especially because I ordered a small drink. However, just to try and to report back to you, I ran with it.

Unsurprisingly, the slush itself was fantastic. The strawberry flavor is bold and the sweetness from the vanilla and white chocolate makes me feel like I was taking a bite straight out of a fresh cake. But as much as I can rant about the Strawberry Shortcake, you’re here to know how well it goes well with the boba. It’s strawberry on strawberry, so of course you can’t go wrong with that. I wish the boba was a little more tangy than sweet because it was almost too much when combined with the slush, but it wasn’t overboard. It was also fun to take a sip and then pop a few pieces of boba when it’s usually just liquid.

Overall, the boba was definitely a unique twist to add to the slush, but I don’t think that it’s totally necessary. I would prefer to go to an actual boba shop to get my bubble tea fill, although I will be going back to Atomic to get my beloved Strawberry Shortcake Slush.