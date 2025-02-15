How to stay warm AND in style this winter

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

This past week, where I go to college, has been so cold which was a total jump from the unusually warm winter we’ve been having this year. I remember when I was a kid and I would REFUSE to wear a jacket because I thought it made me “lame” or it would “ruin my outfit” but as a twenty year old, I’d so much rather be bundled up than freezing as I walk to class–but looking straight out of pinterest and being warm are NOT exclusive. As silly as that may sound, I used to believe it. Here are a few tips on how to stay warm while still looking like the fashion fiend you are.

Earmuffs

I have recently been wearing earmuffs this winter because I fell in love with the look of them. They are so warm and perfect to wear on a day you don’t want to mess up your hair with a hat. I have a few in different colors like pink, red, black, and white but a simple black or white one would do the trick for any winter outfit.

2. Turtle Necks

In my opinion, turtle necks are the ultimate piece of clothing for layers. In winter, turtle necks can be worn under anything and not only will it keep you warm, but the neckline adds that extra something to your outfit.

3. Scarves

Before this winter, I never wore scarves… ever. I felt like a silly little kid at recess which in hindsight, sounds ridiculous. Thankfully, my frontal lobe is developing and I got past that phase of hating scarves and now I am a scarf enthusiast. I wear my scarf almost everyday and there are so many different ways you can wear your scarf too!

4. Winter Accessories

I know I’ve already talked about scarves and earmuffs items like gloves, beanies, etc are so under appreciated. I have lots of pairs of gloves, hats, earmuffs in different colors and the little accessories matching help tie an outfit together. You may feel a little silly but I promise a compliment will be thrown your way… not to mention, you will be bundled up and warm!

Something that is so great about these items is that you can get all of them for cheap at thrift stores or target but you’ll get great use out of them. It is important to stay warm during these cold weather days but I hope you take advantage of the aesthetic this beautiful season gives to us.