How I Found my Perfect Dog Breed

I’m a dog person. Always have been.

Don’t get me wrong, I love cats, and right now I think I’m better suited to owning one—considering I don’t have time to put a lot of energy into raising a dog—but dogs have always had my heart, specifically Great Danes.

It’s a bit of an odd choice for someone my age. I hear a lot of people saying they like Corgis, or Golden Retrievers, Doodles, or even Pit Bulls, but it’s not as often that you hear someone say their favorite dog breed of all time is the Great Dane. However, I am firmly convinced that they are one of the best breeds out there.

First of all, I must clarify that in order to love a Great Dane, you have to be comfortable with big dogs. I was raised with big dogs all my life, and I’d say at this point I’m actually more comfortable with giant breeds than with small dogs. In fact, when my grandmother got a miniature Poodle, I was so scared to even touch it, let alone pet it and play with it. I was scared I’d crush her poor dog!

Great Danes are massive dogs, no way around it. It’s always the first thing mentioned. Everyone is aware of this. Everyone except the dogs themselves. You see, Great Danes generally all seem to be convinced that they are still puppy-sized; they run into things, bump their tails against any and all things that are in their way, and most importantly, they will try to sit on people… all the time. Whether that means climbing up onto the couch to lay across you, or climbing directly into your lap to be held, a Great Dane is a lap dog through and through, and most of them absolutely love to be cuddled by humans. It just so happens that they’re 150+ pound lap dogs. Or maybe that’s also a bonus. If you’re anything like me, and you love a good weighted blanket, this is a welcome thing.

Great Danes are also generally not aware that they’re seen as intimidating. These giants are scared of anything and everything, from vacuum cleaners to the sound of kitchen tongs. My dog, Minnie, who weighs well over 160 pounds and has a bark deeper than my father’s voice, is scared of both of these things. She growls, barks, and backs away in fear the moment she even sees the vacuum or hears me or my mom using the tongs to cook, and will not go anywhere near a laundry basket.

She’s also one of the gentlest dogs I’ve ever met, as are most Danes. The most she’s ever done was accidentally knock someone over when she was younger and less well-trained. Danes are, in my eyes, all bark and no bite. It doesn’t matter if you’re a home invader or what; the moment you tell her she’s a good baby, she will not hesitate to convince you to pet her, nudge you gently, and play carefully so as not to injure you.

Another thing that I personally appreciate about this breed is the fact that they are generally lower energy, meaning that some outside time and one walk a day is perfectly fine for them! Every Great Dane I’ve met has been content to just sleep away the days—my dog actually decides that it’s time for bed around 9-10 p.m. every night and puts herself in her crate to sleep.

From the moment I came home from the hospital as a baby, my family has owned Great Danes. My parents’ first dog, Bennett, was an old, black Dane who loved football and naps, and I am told he never left my side once in my infancy. There are endless stories and pictures of him and I together, whether that means him anxiously following my parents around as they carried me, him trying to sit on my lap once, or the time he knocked me over.

While I no longer have memories of him that extend beyond the stories I’ve been told, I am of the firm belief that this is the reason I love the “gentle giant” of the dog world more than anything else.