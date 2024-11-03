The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

by: Hannah Alvarez

The time has finally come and it is November 1st, my favorite time of the year. Why you may ask? Well it is finally time to celebrate my favroite holiday of the year, Christmas. Now for some people November is too early, but for me the order has to go Halloween than straight to Christmas, not Halloween, Thanksgiving, Christmas. I am not saying I don’t enjoy Thankgiving and spending time with family, but there are alot of Winter/Christmas activities that start gearing up in November that just gets me excited for the holiday. If the rest of the nation is celebrating by putting on Christmas music and preparing for Christmas why can’t I?

Although November is the month of giving and the month when Thansgiving is held, I feel that a month can celebrate multiple holidays even though the second holiday is in December. We aren’t technically celebrating Christmas till December,but it is the activities in November that make me excited. Some of these activities can include Christmas trees being put up in popular locations or it finally get chilly enough to go ice skating. These are just the few activities, but it is the ambiance that I love. I love the atmosphere that Christmas in November brings. I can’t really explain it, but there is something very special about it.

It honestly could be the early shopping for decorations, or just the activities, but just like everyone else I am ready. November is the month of Christmas music which I feel is the biggest contributor because when I hear it everyday why wouldn’t I want to celebrate it more. Also it might be tradition. When my family is getting ready for it in November, may I am just used to it I don’t know. All I know is that I am ready and I am only ready in November.