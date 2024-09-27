Cultura en Comunidad: The Impact of the Latinx Clubs on Identity and Belonging

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

As a freshman in college, it has been hard trying to fall into a routine. I want to be involved in a bunch of clubs, study for all of my classes, finish all of my homework, and hangout with friends, but sometimes it gets a little too stressful. Normally, I would bake to ease my stress, but since I do not have access to all the things I need, I had to find a new thing. Luckily, I attend a college that offers diverse activities around campus. Latinx Unidos, or LU, is a student-run organization that provides a sense of community for hispanic/latinx students. They host different events that are open to everyone, regardless of their ethnicity. As a freshman attending a white dominated school, I was nervous that I would feel left out, or that I would not be able to find people that related to me. With LU, I was able to meet others that come from similar family backgrounds. We were able to relate and bond over our experiences. LU as a freshman has been a home away from home. It has given me the confidence to say that everything will be okay. This past week, for Hispanic Heritage Month, they hosted an event called Día de la Raza. It was an event where food, music, and dancing would be provided. I was not planning on attending, but I am so glad I did. For context, I come from a family where dancing plays a very big role in the way we live our lives. As soon as the first beat hits, I run to the dance floor. Fast forward to Día de la Raza, I was the first one in the middle of the dance floor, feeling out the beat. It felt so good being able to dance the night away. At that moment in time, I felt free of stress and worries. I was able to forget about everything and just enjoy the moment. At the end of the event, I realized that I found my new stress reliever, dancing. For those who are going through their first year of college, or are going through a really stressful time, experiment with different things that will bring you a little joy. That one thing that will bring some peace in mind and ground you, so that all your stresses and worries won’t overpower you. Regardless of your situation, make time to take care of yourself. You got this! I believe in you!