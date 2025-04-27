The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

There’s something about childhood books that just stick. They’re like little bookmarks tucked into who we are. Here are some of the ones that made me:

1. When Mommy Goes to Work

This book made the whole “Mom’s busy” thing a little less heartbreaking. It taught me that love doesn’t go away, even when someone isn’t right next to you. My older sister would read it to me and my younger brother whenever we missed our parents while they were away at work.

2. Love You Forever

If you didn’t sob uncontrollably at “I’ll love you forever, I’ll like you for always,” were you even a kid? This book hit me straight in the heart before I even had words for it. My second grade teacher read it for us and I remember so many of us getting emotional. This is a book I will be reading with my own kids.

3. Chrysanthemum

Being different felt cool after this book. Even when kids teased her, Chrysanthemum stayed true to herself, and little me took major notes. My name (Krystal) is not as long or unique, however when your name is the same as a noun, it is prone to being the butt of some jokes in elementary school. I thought this book was so deep and astounding and I used to want to name my daughter Chrysanthemum for the longest time.

4. The Ugly Duckling

I remember crying so hard when my teacher had read this book to our class. If you couldn’t tell, I was a very emotional kid. I would always get sad when they bullied the duckling. It is a classic story. My mom used to tell us all the classics before we went to bed, this is definitely going to be one I tell my kids.

5. Geronimo Stilton

Geronimo’s cheesy jokes and wild mystery-solving adventures made every trip to the library feel like a mission. Bonus points if you loved the funky fonts and colorful pages. I really only liked these books for the illustrations but it was also the only time in my life I read a lot of mystery books.

6. Breadcrumbs

A little more serious and snowy, Breadcrumbs was the book that fifth grade me could not put down. I read it around the time that Frozen first came out and I loved that it was a darker and deeper version of the Snow Queen. I would honestly read it again, right now.

7. Jefferson’s Sons

This book challenged me to look beyond the polished textbook versions of the past. It is a very heartfelt and emotional book about Sally Hemmings and her children. I read it in sixth grade, not even knowing the premise of it but it is a book that has stuck with me. I’d definitely recommend it to anyone, like Breadcrumbs, I would certainly give it another read almost a decade later than the first time I read it.

8. Al Capone Shines My Shoes

Set in Alcatraz (yes, that Alcatraz), this story fed my love for history, mischief, and characters who don’t always have it all figured out. I remember reading this and being so interested in Alcatraz. I thought it was such a unique setting for a YA book and though I don’t remember much of the plot, I do know that I have always wished they made a movie of it.

Looking back, these stories weren’t just entertainment, they helped shape who I am. They taught me kindness, perseverance, and the bittersweet beauty of growing up. And even now, when I’m stressed with adult responsibilities, I sometimes wish I could crawl back into those pages for a while. Each of these books made me a little kinder, a little braver, and a lot more curious. I like to think the kid who loved them would be pretty proud of who I’m becoming.