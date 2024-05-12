A Love Letter to the Her Campus Augustana Writing Team

The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

Dear writers, It has been a pleasure getting to know you and your works this year. In my two years as my role as Senior Editor, I have appreciated the way you and your words fuel not only this website, but also our Her Campus community. Coming into Her Campus as a freshman, unsure of where I stood on campus, shy and desperate to feel connected to becoming a senior very soon, who is far more comfortable and confident on this campus, I have learned a lot about myself and the person I hope to be.

In the next year and in your practice now, I hope you take the time to expand your craft everyday and never hesitate to try a new style of writing. Five minutes a day is all it takes to form the most wonderful ideas. Next year I hope each of you will return excited and ready to welcome back old faces and support those new members coming in. You have all grown so much and I’m so proud of you. I truly cannot wait to see all you will accomplish both within the group and as individuals.

There is such a sense of pride I have in being able to be the one to lead all of you. I have learned so much through our times together in both leading and in my individual writings. I love that we get to be collaborative and creative together! I appreciate all of you so much and I hope the remainder of the semester treats you well!

Your Senior Editor, Janey

A note to future members: The Her Campus writing team welcomes everyone who wishes to share their ideas and stories to our website and social media. If writing isn’t your style we have many other opportunities and involvements throughout the year in our Her Campus chapter! Have the most amazing summer and consider joining us in the fall!