I know that my next article was supposed to be about the eeveelutions, but I wanted to quickly write about the wonderful Friday I had over spring break.

I was able to have such a fun date day with my boyfriend. I got to go mini golfing with him, which was really fun and made me feel like a kid again. I actually lost, despite what people thought when I asked them “who do you think won?” Then, we went to a nice brewery along the river in downtown Rockford. I had a small drink that was very fruit-filled, while my boyfriend just had water. We enjoyed the beautiful day, one of the first of the season, and watched the river go by while talking about our future.

Then we headed back to Rockton, and had some ice cream from the Dairy Haus. I got peanut butter fudge, and my boyfriend got chocolate cookie dough (his favorite). Then, we went to my dad’s, where we jumped on the trampoline outside. My boyfriend said the sweetest thing, saying that he believes if we had met as little kids, I would be his best friend. I started crying because it was just such a simple, sweet thing to hear.

Then, we went to a local pizza place with my dad and my brother, where we stuffed ourselves full! Then after, we went back to my dad’s and watched Bruce Almighty, which I had never seen before. However, my dad and my boyfriend have seen it before. Then after, the two of us went to my mom’s where we spent the night cuddling before he had to eventually go back home.

Though this may seem like a cheesy story, I just wanted to gush about how blessed I feel. I believe that God truly blessed me when He brought my boyfriend into my life. I never thought I would ever be able to have a partner like him, and I have never been happier!