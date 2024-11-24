5 Ways that College Students Can Practice Self Care

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Augustana chapter.

Have you ever heard someone say that being a college student is easy? I think it’s safe to say they probably have not attended college. Us students have to balance multiple classes, jobs, internships, social lives, clubs, and a million other things that would take three pages to list out. If you couldn’t tell already, being a college student is exhausting. That’s why it’s important to find some time for self care. With our “batteries” being drained quickly, we need to find a charger in order to recover our energy. However, self care is difficult for college students. It seems like many self care methods cost too much, take up too much time, or require too much room (how are you supposed to fit a bathtub in a dorm room?). This is far from true, but students still think it’s easier to skip self care than actually do it. So, as a passionate advocate for self care, I’m listing five ways college students can practice it easily. Keep in mind that you don’t have to practice any of these methods if you don’t want to, but I hope that you can at least use this list as a base to build off of.

Face masks

This is my favorite method of self care. They don’t cost much, only take about fifteen minutes, and (obviously) you can do it in your dorm room. I particularly like sheet masks because they’re easy to put on and take off and they typically cost less than other types of face masks, such as clay or peel off. However, that is just my opinion and you should choose the type of mask that best suits you. If you don’t enjoy face masks, other forms of skincare, such as exfoliating or face shaving, can also be great self care options. Once again, I like face masks because they are a cheaper option and are gentle on my skin type. But always remember to do what is best for you!

Go for a walk

Exercise is a great form of self care! It reduces stress, boosts serotonin, and helps us stay healthy. However, not all of us have the money or time to become “gym rats”. Therefore, going on a walk may be a better option. It’s a great way to spend some time outside and take a break from all of the chaos within our lives without costing anything or taking up too much time. If you do have the money and time to take a walk on a popular walking trail with a Stanley filled with snacks, then by all means do that as your self care! But for those of us who do not have the money or time, even a fifteen minute walk around campus can be very beneficial.

Write

As an avid writer myself (if you couldn’t tell already), I will always promote writing as a form of self care! All you basically need is a piece of paper and a writing utensil. That’s it. After you get those two things, go crazy! Write about anything you want. You can write about the crappy day you had, the drama between you and your friends, or how much you really like caramel macchiatos. Personally, I like to create short stories and poetry because they help me process my emotions and express my creativity. But there are no rules when it comes to writing. Write about anything and everything. Have fun. Release stress. Give your worst enemy the most horrible fate that they deserve. And at the end of the day, after you finish writing, you’ll always feel a bit better.

Do your nails

I LOVE getting my nails done. But as much as I enjoyed getting a fancy manicure at a salon, I can’t afford it as a college student. Therefore, I do my nails at home. I have not mastered the art of painting my nails without making a mess, so I prefer to use nail stickers or press-ons. I get salon-quality nails without having to put in too much time and effort. Plus, these are cheaper options too. You can get stickers for cheap at the dollar store, and press-ons and nail glue don’t cost too much at Target. If you don’t enjoy having your nails done, then you can do someone else’s or practice another form of creative expression. I always feel so pretty and excited whenever I finish doing my nails, and I hope you feel the same way when you do yours.

Talk to a loved one

This is a great form of self care because it costs nothing and can only take five minutes, but sometimes this can be the hardest form to put into practice. Whenever I feel upset, the last thing I want to do is have a conversation with someone. It takes “too much energy” and it’s easier to curl up into a ball on my bed instead. However, I believe that this is the most important form of self care to practice, especially when we prefer to bottle up all of our emotions. When we hide our problems from others, they grow and grow until they’re too big to handle. But, when we share them with close ones, you now have a team to help you face anything. And that’s what self care is all about. Reminding yourself that you can face any problem. At the end of the day, you’ll always have to end your self care time and go back into reality. But at least you can do it with a smile now.

That’s all I got for you. Now, take some time for yourself today, and always remember: you got this.