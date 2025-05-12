5 Small artists that I think deserve the hype.

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Augustana chapter.

I love following smaller artists, especially when you can become a known fan and be a part of the ever growing community. I’ve had the joy of watching smaller artists I’ve loved grow into blossoming popstars. Here is a short list of 5 artists I think deserve more hype. I tried to pick artists I love that are a bit more palatable and fun.

-Elizabeth Gerardi

Elizabeth Gerardi is an Indie pop artist from Rhode Island. After college, she moved to Nashville, Tennessee to pursue her music career before returning to Rhode Island, to be home with family and where she feels the most authentic. Her music has a very soft feminine vibe with New England Americana culture embedded into it. Her most popular song is Young Love Old Money, which is written from the perspective of Daisy Buchanan in The Great Gatsby. She’s also released an extended playlist, entitled Miss Rhode Island, a few singles, and just released her debut album, Girlhood and Godhood. Some personal favorite songs of mine would include Miss Rhode Island, Greater than Gatsby, Female Manipulator, and Great American Novel.

-Daise

Daise is an indie pop artist originally from Utah, but based in Nashville, Tennessee. On social media, she’s known for being kind, goofy and relatable. She refers to her music as “pretty pop for nice girls.” If you like feminine relatable, pop music I definitely recommend Daise! Her most popular release is a cover of Taylor Swift’s, Anti-Hero entitled, Anti-Hero (Sad Girl Version.)She has released multiple singles, an EP entitled Drama, and is about to release her EP Modern Mona Lisa. My personal favorites are Modern Mona Lisa, Hysteria, and Anti-Hero (Sad Girl Version.)

-Ella Red

Ella Red is an alternative pop artist from Dallas Fort Worth, Texas. On social media, she’s known for being silly, making her own concert outfits, and posting relatable content. Her most popular song is I Like You Best which blew up on tiktok in 2024. Since then she has opened for bands like Lovejoy and Sunny Day Real Estate. If you enjoy music that makes you feel like the main character, I recommend Ella Red! Some of my personal favorite songs include I Like You Best, Put Your Money Where Your Mouth Is, and Representative.

-Subatlantic

Subatlantic is an indie alt-rock band formed in 2008 in Rock Island, Illinois. Their sound ranges froms dream-pop to danceable post-punk. The band consists of 4 people, Becca Rice leading the vocals, as well as playing the guitar and keyboard, Phil Pracht playing the drums, Sean Chapman on bass and cello, and Augustana’s very own Adam Kaul playing guitar. Since forming, the band has released multiple singles, an EP, and 2 albums. If you enjoy music you can sing on a roadtrip or a nature walk, I recommend Subatlantic! Their most popular songs are Critic, Cups, and All of Me, You Want. My personal favorite is Critic.

-Hot Damn Scandal

Hot Damn Scandal is a band based in Bellingham, Washington. They have been rooted in the Northwest since 2013, The band has described their music as “Tipsy American Blues.” Which is a good way to sum up their music range consisting of outlaw ballads, ragtime meets sea-shanties, and bottom of the bottle love songs. With core band members Mickey Stylin on upright bass, Kris Staples-Weyrauch on electric guitar, Jane Covert-Bowlds on sax, Jimmy Austin on trombone, Ani Banani on musical saw and vocals, and Stinky Pete Irving on resonator guitar and lead vocals. Their music will leave you feeling like you are in a fantasy dnd campaign as a traveling bard. The group’s most popular songs include Freaks, Bare Bones, and Burn It Down. My personal favorites include Wild Rose, Twist It Up, and Jericho.

Overall, discovering and supporting smaller artists is one of the most rewarding parts of being a music lover. There’s something so special about watching a musician grow, especially when you’ve been part of the fan base from the start. The artists I’ve highlighted have brought me joy over the last few years, and they each bring something unique to the table. Whether it’s poetic storytelling, genre-bending sounds, or just pure fun. Supporting small artists not only helps them sustain their passion but also allows listeners to discover fresh sounds and unique voices that might otherwise go unheard. So next time you’re looking for something new to listen to, consider diving into the world of smaller artists; you never know what new sounds you might find and fall in love with.