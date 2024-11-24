The opinions expressed in this article are the writer’s own and do not reflect the views of Her Campus.

The “Idaho 4 Murders,” as it was titled after extensive media coverage, was a case that shook the nation back in 2022. The murders took place just off the University of Idaho’s campus in Moscow, Idaho, leaving Madison Mogen (21), Kaylee Goncalves (21), Xana Kernodle (20), and Kernodle’s boyfriend Ethan Chapin (20) dead.

The slayings were absolutely horrific, showcasing a level of brutality that Idaho, and the nation, hadn’t seen in a while. Not only was it heartbreaking to know that four young lives were lost, it also became an anxiety-inducing nightmare as the search for the culprit led to a nationwide manhunt. Bryan Kohberger, a doctoral student in criminal justice at the nearby Washington State University, was arrested weeks later in Pennsylvania.

DNA found from a Ka-Bar Knife Sheath underneath one of the victim’s bodies was ultimately what led to the arrest and extradition of Kohberger, who was hiding at his parents’ home at the time. Sending the DNA sample to a private laboratory, and looking for matches on a public ancestry database, ended up being the most important factor. This use of genetic genealogy has not only helped with recent cases, but has been solving decades-old cold cases for years now.

Kohberger was extradited back to Idaho, where he was charged with the four murders. The most recent update in the case details the denial coming from Kohberger’s defense team arguing against the use of the DNA in court. They claim that it was a violation of privacy taking it to a private sector for testing. They even brought forth Dr. Barbara C Wolf, a forensic pathologist who played a major role in favor of O.J. Simspon during his infamous trial. Dr. Wolf testified in defense of Kohberger.

The death penalty is currently on the table, with the prosecution actively seeking this sentence. It should be noted that Idaho Governor Bill Little also just recently (in 2023) signed a bill into law stating that death by firing squad is legal in Idaho if lethal injection was not available. Actively fighting against this, Anne Taylor, Kohberger’s public defender, was able to get the trial moved from Moscow to Boise, arguing that the media coverage was influencing those involved in the trial. She also is arguing that the downloading and perusal of Kohberger’s data history is another violation of privacy, and is clearly pushing for a lesser sentence.

As of right now, the prosecution has until December 6th, 2024, to formulate their response to the argument. I believe that following cases such as this one is incredibly important and educational, even if someone doesn’t have any direct ties to it. Cases such as the “Idaho 4 Murders” impact us all, showing the public not only what people are capable of, but also encouraging the weariness and vigilance of entire communities.