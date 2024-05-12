10 Lessons I’ve Learned during my Junior Year of college

This article is written by a student writer from the Her Campus at Augustana chapter.

A year ago I was in this position, sitting typing on my keyboard in deep reflection on this school year and what it meant for myself. The good, the bad and the controversial. Filled with drinks from the brew, late nights of existential questionings and new friends. Here are some things I’ve gathered as I prepare to reset before my final year of undergrad.

Nothing is the same

My sophomore year ended up not at all going to plan and in turn my junior year didn’t go that way either. But honestly that was far from the end of the world. While initially I felt incredibly sad, I cannot imagine my life without the new things that have appeared in my life this year. Not only have I had many new amazing opportunities such as traveling to DC for abortion advocacy work, performing poetry at events in the community as well as open mics I’ve hosted and getting to know some amazing new friends! If things never changed, I wouldn’t have felt as happy and empowered as I do today. I still reflect on the past, and certainly some parts I still miss. But I feel like it’s only going to get better from here.

Prioritize what you love

If it isn’t serving you and you aren’t enjoying it, what put yourself through staying in something that doesn’t bring joy. I definitely have had to do a lot of reflecting on what things in my life I could cut out. It’s hard as I am a people pleaser but ultimately it’s my own life and the decisions I make will be mine to live through. We only have one life, it’s not worth feeling miserable doing something that we don’t enjoy. While academics isn’t something we can avoid, you also should be making time for hobbies or clubs as well. Even the best scholar needs fun and enrichment!

Nourish yourself physically and mentally

You can’t be an academic weapon if you aren’t taking good care of yourself. Making sure you are getting enough sleep, food and water is essential. We are like plants, we need time in the sunlight as well. You should not be so stressed that you are pulling all nighters or missing meals. Not only does our campus have a ton of resources for if we are in need of mental health assistance, we also have good faculty and counselors. Professors tend to be very understanding if you are going through a tough time, all you need to do is let them know. Nobody wants to see you fail. I’ve found that routine and ritual has helped center myself in the right direction this year. As someone with ADHD, routine is how I stay organized in the often crazy time of the semester. I go outside to sit often, now that the weather is nice. I also make efforts to hang out with friends rather than hide in my bedroom. Sometimes a push is needed, but by even doing small acts of self-care, has done wonders for my sanity and happiness at college.

Professors are here to help…but so are the other staff on campus.

I have always loved Augustana staff’s dedication to care of this campus and the love of their jobs. Whether it’s those who greet me as I grab a bite to eat, the engaging talks I have with the department secretaries, or even attending services led by our campus chaplain, there are so many people who are there to help you and support you as you go about your Augustana journey. Kindness is always something to strive for and in being kind you’ll never know what opportunities can come your way, Whether it’s a letter of recommendation, a job offer, or something else entirely, it pays well to ask for help. Being a college student is a privilege and prime time for networking. Connecting with those who walk around campus, could bring about lots of success in your personal and professional future!

Say Yes to more things!

There is never a better time to try something new than college. Finding friends and getting involved is significantly harder post graduation. So TAKE ADVANTAGE! New clubs and events are always popping up and even as a junior I am exploring new adventures and opportunities. If you feel like you’re not qualified or aren’t sure something is for you, there is literally nothing wrong with testing it out.

But it’s okay to say no!

You shouldn’t feel forced into or obligated to take on roles and opportunities you don’t enjoy or have time or energy for. You know your limits! As someone who came into college doing way too much, I’ve definitely learned to cut down and not overwhelm myself nearly as much as I used to. This goes back to point number 2 as it is 100% okay to say NO and prioritize what you want out of life and the Augustana experience. It’s OK, I promise that you get more out of honing in on what you really have a passion for, rather than what you’re doing out of obligation.

Family time is worth prioritizing

Our parents and grandparents are getting older. It’s become even more important over the years for me to spend more time with my family. I am fortunate to have them close by, but even taking the time to call or text them if you aren’t able to visit makes all the difference. Our parents were once our age, and they are full with wisdom and tips to go about the college young adult experience. You don’t have to take all of their advice, but it would make their day knowing that you care so much about them to check in.

Know your worth

At this point in the college experience, I have grown tired of dealing with drama. It serves no purpose and reflects badly on the person who is trying to tear you down. We’re grown adults, and that behavior comes across as very much immature. After I graduate, these people and their presence will be absent from my mind. It’s simple to just be kind and stay on our own paths. If someone cannot value you and your worth, their hate is simply jealousy. It’s better to pay them no mind. Don’t hesitate to stand up for yourself though. You deserve respect and you shouldn’t be bullied into silence.

Fun is different for everyone: Be true to you!

I am a homebody through and through! Even now, I am quick to not go out and have a cozy movie night in. The joys of college is that you get to find people who have similar interests and hang out styles. I get the feeling of fomo. Nobody likes feeling like they’re missing out. But you know yourself best and while I am a huge advocate for pushing the boundaries of our comfort zone, it’s never worth putting ourselves in a situation where we are feeling unwelcome and uncomfortable. The people around you should respect your limits, and if they don’t they aren’t people worth keeping around.

Soak it all in

Before you know it, all the older friends you made have graduated, and you are signing up for your senior year classes and being the person freshman you dreamed about. Involved, confident, respected. It’s funny how I was saying this as a sophomore, but it’s so true that we need to soak in all the time we have together at Augustana. The four years really fly by quickly and soon we’ll be onto bigger and better things. So enjoy those thirsty Thursdays or a walk through the slough path! Go on late night drives with your friends or ask that cute person in class out on a date! Before you know it, you’re packing your things into your car for the last time. Seeing the buildings get smaller and smaller in the rearview mirror.